COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove is ending its Cove Cares senior meal delivery program after seven weeks.
The program began March 23 and is scheduled to deliver its last meals today.
The city estimates that 16,855 meals were delivered to eligible seniors. An average of 482 seniors received meals each day. The city estimates the cost of the program at $48,088.
The city wants to recognize the contributions of several sponsors who helped support the program. They include:
- Atmos Energy Corporation
- City of Copperas Cove
- Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce
- Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation
- Copperas Cove Independent School District
- Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance
- Cove House Emergency Homeless Shelter
- Hill Country Community Action Association
- Jonas & Lessly Titas
- Oncor Electric Delivery
- Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans
Seniors who meet the criteria under the Older American’s Act are eligible to continue receiving free meals from the Copperas Cove Meals on Wheels program, which is operated through the Hill Country Community Acition Association.
The criteria are:
1. Must be at least 60+ years of age
2. Must be home bound (unable to drive)
3. The spouse of a 60+ years of age person who is receiving meals
4. Disabled and live with a 60+ years of age person who is receiving meals
5. Must live in Copperas Cove or within 2 miles of the Copperas Cove city limits
Anyone wishing to take part in Meals on Wheels should call 254-547-6022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.