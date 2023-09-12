Market vendors and food trucks looking to set up at the annual Krist Kindl Markt can continue to do so with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.
Vendor registration can be done at www.copperascove.com/krist-kindl-markt.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Market vendors and food trucks looking to set up at the annual Krist Kindl Markt can continue to do so with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.
Vendor registration can be done at www.copperascove.com/krist-kindl-markt.
This year’s Krist Kindl Markt will go from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The event kicks off at Copperas Cove City Park on Nov. 30 with an evening tree-lighting ceremony. On the evening of Dec. 2, there will be a lighted Christmas parade that will get everyone in a festive mood. As always, Santa will make an appearance during the event.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.