Area residents browse through a tent filled with handmade holiday gifts on the opening night of Krist Kindl Markt at Copperas Cove City Council. The annual holiday market gives residents a chance to shop locally.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Market vendors and food trucks looking to set up at the annual Krist Kindl Markt can continue to do so with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

Vendor registration can be done at www.copperascove.com/krist-kindl-markt.

