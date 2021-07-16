The Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau has a new president/CEO.
The Chamber announced Silvia Spires as the new head on its Facebook page last Friday.
Spires, who has lived in Texas for the past 12 years, has experience in the finance and business development fields for a combined 10 years, the Facebook post said.
She grew up in California and North Carolina before graduating from Harker Heights High School.
“I look forward to working with all of our members, board members, and city council to make Copperas Cove the prosperous capital of family living,” Spires said in the Facebook post. “I have a passion for our community and love not only being a part of it and volunteering in it but doing my part in improving it.
“My hope is to create a thriving tourism industry that our local businesses can appreciate, and our children and families can enjoy. My door will remain open to members and citizens alike who share my desire for the growth and development of Copperas Cove.”
