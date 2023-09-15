Rep. Shelby Slawson, a Republican who represents the Coryell County portion of Copperas Cove, will be in town on Oct. 2 to give an update on things related to business.
Slawson’s town hall is expected to cover topics such as current legislation, health benefits, small business and economic growth, according to a flyer from the Chamber.
