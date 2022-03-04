The Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for vendors for three future events. Local vendors can purchase a spot for the Farmers Market, Oscar’s Market and Rabbit Fest.
The Farmers Market in Copperas Cove will be every Friday from May 6 to October 28 from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of East Avenue D and Second Street.
The application fee for a spot in the Farmers Market is $25. Download the application at https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
Applications for Oscar’s Market vendors will be accepted through March 14. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road.
To access the application and all vendor rules for Oscar’s Market, go to https://bit.ly/3ttcwMk.
Applications for the annual Rabbit Fest can be found at https://copperascove.com/rabbit-fest/.
This year’s Rabbit Fest is scheduled to take place May 19-22 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. The event normally draws around 42,000 people across the weekend, according to the Chamber.
