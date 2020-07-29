Twenty-six cheerleaders cheer for Copperas Cove Bulldawgs and Lady Dawgs. Eleven of the 26 received All-American status at the Universal Cheer Association Camp last week and will have the opportunity to performance at the New Year’s Day Parade in London, England.
Of the 16 cheerleaders on the CCHS varsity cheer squad, 13 are veterans returning from last year. But, the 2020-2021 school year brings a new cheer coach, teacher Chandler Diaz, a former Dawgs cheerleader, who is joined by returning junior varsity coach Josephina Bailey with 10 members of the junior varsity squad who are all new to the CCHS team. All 26 cheerleaders attended the UCA weeklong camp held in Copperas Cove due to the pandemic.
CCHS Cheer head captain and senior Nadia Cisneros said she missed the opportunity of the camp held at the University of Texas but benefitted from the individualized attention the cheerleaders received.
“While I missed the pep rally feeling of away camp, I felt like I was able to have a close connection with each instructor,” the All-American cheerleader said. “I feel that though this year will be very different than in the past, it will for sure make great stories for years to come.”
Diaz said that both teams learned a lot of new material that fans will enjoy this year.
“They learned new cheers, chants, dances, and sidelines (performances) that could be used for games, pep rallies, and any other performance,” Diaz said. “Our camp instructors were very impressed with how quickly and easily the girls picked up the material, so they were able to learn a lot more than what is usually taught at away camps.”
Co-Captain and senior Savannah Walker said the team had to adjust to learning a lot more material and the personal critiques they received to better master that material.
“I radiate with pride to be a Copperas Cove cheerleader and I am excited to experience football season with my teammates and family,” the All-American cheerleader said. “I am so excited for the community to be able to see the hard work we have put in. We are already such a close-knit group, which will definitely enhance the atmosphere while cheering on the sidelines.”
Every member of the two squads competed for All-American status forming their best camp cheers, rally routine dances, and best jumps. Diaz said the pandemic has really put a kink in a lot of the plans and goals for the year. But, that has not stopped their drive or their school spirit.
Junior Varsity Cheer Coordinator Isabella Dickson, also a senior, said the most challenging obstacle she faced during the camp was practicing COVID-19 safe habits.
“Though face masks and social distancing isn’t what i imagined for my last cheer camp at CCHS, I know keeping my program safe and flattening the curve will pay off eventually,” Dickson said. “Hopefully, I will have the rest of my senior year COVID-free.”
The 11 cheerleaders selected are Nadia Cisneros, Savanna Walker, Isabella Dickson, Allyssa Kimball, Danielle Devins, Amanda Jones, Hailee Thompson, Laikyn Cornet, Abigayle Rocha, Aniaya Pelligrino and Julietta Bertzfield (junior varsity).
