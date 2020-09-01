Due to the coronavirus forcing Copperas Cove ISD to give students the option for going to school on campus and learning virtually, child care facilities have been assisting with virtual studies for students who need it.
One child care facility in Copperas Cove began assisting virtual learners in the school district on Aug. 24.
At Kids Care in Copperas Cove, Director Silvia Garcia said the facility had to obtain a waiver from the state in order to assist.
Since it is a licensed child care facility, there is a limit to how much time students can spend in front of an electronic device, she said.
“It’s supposed to be where children come and play, and we have creative activities and arts and crafts and that to keep them active - not TV and gaming and this and that,” Garcia said over the phone on Aug. 20.
Since school began Aug. 18, and the facility was given a start date of Aug. 24 to begin assisting, Garcia said she and her staff stayed in touch with their students’ parents.
“They’ve also kept us informed of how they’re doing at home right now,” Garcia said. “We do call and check on our students that are at home right now.”
Garcia said the facility would ask parents for the class schedules of the students when they came Aug. 24.
“We will have that schedule as just a backup for us to have,” she said. “And also, the parents are piggybacking off of all this if you think about it, because if they get on Schoology like the ones from Killeen, they have their own account to make sure their kids are doing what they need to, and they double check everything to make sure they were on there.”
Schoology is a learning management system that allows students and parents to directly contact their teachers and access assignments and grades, among other things.
Garcia said the facility did not receive any devices from the district.
“We were lucky that these kids do have electronics,” she said. “The parents took care of whatever they needed to do through the school in order to get theirs.”
The first week has gone fairly smoothly for Handprints Academy in Copperas Cove, according to its Assistant Director Vicki Burgess.
The district assisted Handprints electronically, Burgess said.
“The schools did supply all the technology, and most of the students do have their own schedules for their Zoom meetings and things like that,” Burgess said. “The children who are in our lower grade levels, they tend not to have as many Zoom meetings, so we sign them on, we help them get through the assignments the teacher has for them.”
She said the most difficult thing so far has also been juggling the different schedules, along with the technical issues from the first day of school in Killeen ISD. Burgess said a few of her employees have children enrolled in Killeen ISD.
To help better facilitate the learning styles of her students, Burgess said the facility has split the children into groups.
“So our fourth (grade) and up will go into one classroom, and then our lower elementary students … will go into another classroom, because they need more verbal assistance,” she said.
Burgess said the older elementary students have a more “quiet” atmosphere, while the younger students have a more “chatty” atmosphere since they sometimes need to be read to.
