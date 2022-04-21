As a way of bringing families and members of the community together, a church in Copperas Cove held an annual event last Saturday — the day before Easter. Saturday’s family festival, hosted by Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, was the first of its kind since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We last had an event like this back in 2019, and then we did not have any events in 20 and 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Will Jackson, pastor of the church. “We wanted to create an event so that the community to come together especially right before Easter. We are very happy with the turnout.”
Jackson has pastored the congregation for five years and has been a member since the 1980s.
Harold Lewis, a disabled veteran and member of the Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, said he came because the family fest was an opportunity for him to share his faith and some his artwork, which includes cabinet wood.
“I make wood items and sports logos. I make wooden jigsaw puzzles of NFL team logos and some college logos. It takes me three weeks to make one puzzle,” Lewis said. “I enjoy it; it has been a hobby for me for the past few years since I retired from the military.”
Killeen resident Alonzo Alvarez made the trip to the church with his wife and grandson.
“I found out about the family fest online and thought that it would be a great family event and so that is why I brought my wife Ann Marie and my four year old grandson Josiah to the event,” he said. “This is a great event, and one of the main reasons why we came was for the Easter egg hunt.”
George Blake, assistant pastor at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, explained the purpose of the event.
“We are here in this community trying to reach people and provide a service to the community and let people know that Jesus Christ is the one who died for our sins. We teach and preach the gospel and that Jesus is the way,” he said. “We wanted to do this event to help bring the community and families together this Easter weekend.”
The event had live music, food and crafts vendors, and an Easter egg hunt for the kids, as well as a bouncy house, slide and other games for the kids.
The Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church has been in Copperas Cove for 42 years. The church held a family festival on the eve of Easter Sunday, which is recognized as the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead.
