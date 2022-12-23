As Christmas approaches, one church in Copperas Cove opened its doors — as it does every Monday, Wednesday and Friday — to serve a special holiday meal for the occasion.
Dozens came through the fellowship hall of Fairview Community Church, which is pastored by Mike Harrigan. The church has operated a soup kitchen for the past couple of decades but only a few weeks ago, expanded the time to three days a week.
“It’s so important for the church,” Harrigan said. “In my opinion, that’s the main mission of any church is to feed the hungry and clothe the naked.”
Along with the soup kitchen — and Wednesday’s holiday meal — the church has a clothes closet that it opens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as well.
One of the church members who came to support the soup kitchen, as well as feed her 8- and 10-year-old great-grandchildren, Elvira McRae said the soup kitchen is a blessing to the Copperas Cove community, and it is right in Harrigan’s wheelhouse.
“Pastor Mike is always looking for a way to help serve the community,” she said. “He’s always looking for something. He even had the after-school kids (Boys and Girls Club) here for a couple years, trying to help him.
“So, this is something that he enjoys doing.”
Harrigan is part of the Baptist Benevolent Ministries of Copperas Cove. He said a majority of the food — particularly meat — comes from what the benevolent ministries has in abundance.
Though her time is limited and she is unable to regularly volunteer at the soup kitchen, McRae said it seemed as though the people getting the meal were enjoying themselves.
“They’re happy to be here,” she said. “They’re here from the neighborhood, and it’s a good thing.”
On Wednesday evenings, Fairview Community Church also holds a Bible study after the meal. Harrigan emphasized that he and the church love the members of the community as Christ did.
“We do that by following his example,” Harrigan said. “(By) treating people right, feeding the people, caring for the people and doing all we can for everybody, regardless of what they believe at the time.
“The idea is to change their opinion if they don’t believe in Christ to get them to believe because of the way we treat them.”
Wayne Rourke said for he and his wife, Karen, it is not too uncommon to see children from the neighborhood playing on the church’s playground, so they will often invite them in for a meal and the study.
“The kids would be outside playing basketball and stuff like that. … We’ll go out there and tell the kids outside, ‘Hey, get in here and eat; we’ve got plenty of food,’” Wayne Rourke said. “Now, we’ve got families — sometimes they bring their mom and dad and come and eat on Wednesday night.”
The church’s soup kitchen operates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the fellowship hall of the church, 1202 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove.
Aside from operating the soup kitchen, Harrigan said he is opening the doors of his church for the next few days to be a warming station for those who may need it with frigid temperatures expected.
The church’s fellowship hall expected to open Thursday and remain open through Tuesday. During that time, food will be available, and a couple of other rooms will be opened for people who need a quiet place to sleep, Harrigan said.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit organization based in Copperas Cove, has also donated many kits full of supplies for those who stop by the warming station and may need one.
