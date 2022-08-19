Families and students needing a little extra help with school supplies got it from a church in Copperas Cove last weekend. The Grace United Methodist Church of Copperas Cove held its annual “Back to School Buzz” last Saturday.
The annual event has expanded since its inception in 2011. Officials with the supply giveaway said last weekend that they hoped to give away 600 backpacks to students, a far cry from the 125 backpacks it did during the inaugural year in 2011.
Jessica Raines and Linda Alvarado both helped organize this year’s event, which was broken up into a morning session from 9-11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 5-7 p.m.
“People who wanted to attend the event scheduled a time to come and pick up their backpack with supplies,” Raines said.
The bags went to supply students of a variety of age ranges.
“We have bags for elementary, junior high and for high school students,” Alvarado said.
Some of the families spoke of the importance of the event.
“Being able to receive these school supplies is very helpful,” said Navida Smith, who brought her two sons, Grayson and Ty.
Donna Whitehurst said she and her son Tristan were grateful for the help.
“We came out for the supplies, and we did this last year when they had a drive through event due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “This is always a great time, and we are grateful.”
Kimberly Bryant brought her first-grade daughter, Hazel, to the event. Hazel, a Clements/Parsons Elementary student, said the Back to School Buzz was a great event.
During the event, students were also able to get free hot dogs, chips and tea courtesy of Raising Cane’s of Copperas Cove. There was a Back to School Buzz selfie station, and students could get free eye exams. They also raffled off free haircuts.
The Rev. Brad Slaten has been senior pastor at the church since July 1. He said it has been a good experience so far.
“I am having a great time with the people who come to this church,” he said. “This is a great event, and I am happy that we could split up the sessions so that people who work at different times could attend one or the other session.”
Krystal Westeen of the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove also volunteered at the event.
“It means a lot for us to be able to come to an event like this where we can reach out and make connections and try to get more kids involved with our club and reach our mission,” she said.
Westeen has worked for Boys and Girls Club for about 10 years.
Cove ISD students returned to school Tuesday morning.
