Families and students needing a little extra help with school supplies got it from a church in Copperas Cove last weekend. The Grace United Methodist Church of Copperas Cove held its annual “Back to School Buzz” last Saturday.

The annual event has expanded since its inception in 2011. Officials with the supply giveaway said last weekend that they hoped to give away 600 backpacks to students, a far cry from the 125 backpacks it did during the inaugural year in 2011.

