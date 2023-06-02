A church in Copperas Cove used the good weather last weekend to help raise money for a ministry it has supported for the last 12 years.
Robertson Avenue Baptist Church in Copperas Cove held a rummage sale on May 27 to raise money for its annual support of the Operation Christmas Child program.
Operation Christmas Child is a shoebox outreach from Samaritan’s Purse and involves shoeboxes stuffed with goodies for children sent abroad so they can enjoy Christmas gifts.
“What the Robertson Baptist Church, as well as other churches in the area do, is put together shoeboxes full of Christmas items, Christmas gifts, hygiene items, small apparels, flip flop, shoes, and small toys. We do not put liquids, food, or candy in these boxes,” said Joshua Morrison, pastor of the church.
Not only has Robertson Avenue Baptist Church been helping with the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for the past 12 years, it also coordinates and serves as the collection center for all churches in Copperas Cove that donate to the cause.
Once the boxes are collected, they are taken to Temple to be shipped out. Samaritan’s Purse distributes the boxes across the world, to countries and continents, such as Mexico, Guatemala, South America and Africa.
“We hold these rummage sales a few times a year and the funds raised goes to benefit our Operation Christmas Child shipping fund,” Morrison said. “With these boxes it is an opportunity to share the gospel. Missionaries deliver these shoeboxes. With the shoeboxes it draws crowds and when they come, and missionaries can share the message of the gospel.”
During the rummage sale, vendors were charged $15 as well as other local residents and members of the church who wanted to have tables to sell their items, too.
The church hadn’t always helped with the outreach, however, according to Morrison’s wife, Betsy.
“When we first got to this church three years ago, we had heard about Operation Christmas Child but we weren’t involved. We then heard about how much time and preparation goes into building these shoeboxes,” she said. “When you are doing this you have to think about what goes into the planning because you have to get together things that everyday people take for granted.
“It can touch your heart when you realize what the child sees when they open the box and it makes them happy. It takes a lot of time to pack.”
According to B.J. Logue, who is the leader/coordinator/project leader for the outreach at the church, 460 boxes were shipped last year at a cost of $7 per box.
“We love supporting Operation Christmas Child, so we will come to these fundraisers and buy some stuff,” said Dennis Simmons, who purchased a few items at the rummage sale. “We also sponsor a shoebox to be sent out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.