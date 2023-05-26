Robertson Avenue Baptist Church is hosting a yard sale Saturday with proceeds going to a couple of different ministries.
Money made from sales of items will go toward shipping costs for Operation Christmas Child boxes, while youth will be selling baked goods to raise money to go to summer camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.