Classic Corvettes, food, crafts, music, raffle prizes, Bumblebee the Transformer and bags of school supplies were all a part of the Grace United Methodist Church’s 12th annual back to school buzz. This year, there were new elements as well as some old ones.
The annual event is always held in the first part of August, and it is a chance for the church to help students and their families get ready for the upcoming school year by packing bags of school supplies.
Although the back school event got its name “buzz” from the fact that students from a local cosmetology school earned some hours giving out free haircuts during the event, that since has stopped because the school closed.
This year’s event saw some new things like a parking lot full of classic Corvettes, and an unexpected guest Bumblebee the Transformer — thanks to Magic Display Pyrotechnics FX. The larger-than-life Transformer stood more than 10 feet tall.
“This year, we wanted to do some new things, we are trying to make this event not just about school supplies but about bringing families together for some fun,” said Brad Slaton, pastor of the church.
Joseph Strunz is the show director for Magic Display Pyrotechnics FX, which is a company that does private and public events, such as birthday parties, weddings, city festivals, carnivals and more.
“We really wanted to help out with this event,” Strunz said of bringing Bumblebee.
Scott Case was the person who was inside of the Bumblebee Transformer costume — a process Case said takes about 30 minutes to put on.
“The greatest thing about being inside this transformer costume is the joy that it brings to people, and I love being able to interact with them,” Case said.
Linda Alvarado was one of the chairpersons for this year’s event.
“I have been helping to coordinate this event for the past three years,” she said. “This event evolves every year; last year, we came back inside the church, but we did a drive-thru event during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year our committee wanted to try some new things like having a car show, bringing in Bumblebee the Transformer. We want to keep bringing in new elements to this event every year, so say that it stays new to the local community.”
New resident Victoria Keys brought her five kids to the back to school buzz because a friend of hers told her about the event.
“We recently moved to the area from Washington, D.C., (and) now we are stationed here at Fort Cavazos, and I told her I wanted to find a church, so this was a good event,” Keys said.
All of the Keys kids are in elementary school.
Local resident Amber West and her daughter Aubree also came to the Back to School Buzz.
“I have seen that there are a lot of other back-to-school events in the area,” the mother said. “I like this event that was put on by Grace United Methodist Church because not only do they help with back to school, they also help with the community.”
Aubree West is going into the seventh grade at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove.
“I had a great time at this event, and got some much needed supplies like pencils, notebooks, folders,” the seventh grader said.
The back-to-school event was sponsored by Grace United Methodist Church, funded via parishioners, according to Slaton.
