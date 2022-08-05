In the wake of Russia’s war with the Ukraine, some Ukrainians have sought refuge in the United States, including Copperas Cove.
“If our church would support a family in need, maybe there are more individuals or groups nearby that could do the same,” church member Desirae Clark said Sunday during worship time at Cove Church of the Nazarene. “Ukrainians live in family groups in their homeland and many are staying, because not all of their family members are able to find the resources to relocate.”
Pastor Ann Hohner welcomed her congregation and began services by introducing Clark who introduced her Ukranian friends during the regular worship time. Hohner asked for prayer as the three refugees shared their stories about conditions in Ukraine and what could be done to help support others in this war-torn country.
“12 years ago, my family participated in an orphan hosting program,” Clark began.
That led the family to adopt a teenager from Ukraine. Clark’s daughter Anya, was adopted at 17 from a town called Kreninna in the area called Luhansk.
“She is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force and is stationed in Korea,” Clark said.
But, through her experiences with Anya, she became involved with orphan camps, both here in the U.S. as well as in Ukraine and made many friends.
“Now, these friends and families have become war refugees,” Clark said.
It occurred to her that while the needs are great, there are numerous resources available to refugees in the U.S. Three months ago, she found a program called “Uniting for Ukraine.” The program was created to allow war refugees to come to the U.S. and provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole.
“So, when someone asks what they can do for the people in Ukraine, just tell them...plenty,” Clark said and introduced Zhenya, Ira and Katia. She asked each of them to explain what they have experienced in their country since February.
“Rocket attacks can come anywhere, at anytime,” Zhenya said as he read in English from his notes. “In the Russian-occupied cities, you have no rights and no freedoms.
People there have nothing. If it can be found — food, personal hygiene items and medicines are very expensive. People living in rural areas are worse off. Many travel miles to look for assistance with everyday items. There are places that have not had running water or electricity for months.
“People on my street were dying every day.”
As Ira began to speak in her native tongue, Katia interpreted in English and described how Ukranian life is somewhat different than in the United States.
“Most Ukrainians live in family communities. Many people do not live far from where they were born. Most have not traveled outside their immediate area their entire lives,” she explained. “When refugees try to leave the region, they have very few, if any, family or friends who could offer shelter or help. This is why finding help inside war-torn Ukraine is so difficult.
“If someone has their home bombed one day, the local community gets together to help rebuild the home, the building, whatever they can do to keep going.”
Clark began to address the congregation once again and told the group how ingenious Ukrainians are.
“When something breaks, they do whatever they can with whatever they have to repair or replace what they have,” Clark said. “They pull together to take care of their own, whether or not they are actually related.”
Clark believes Copperas Cove is an excellent choice for refugees because the community is small enough that most businesses are within walking distance. In many European cultures residents travel through most major cities on foot or by bicycle. Cars are not a necessity in most urban cities.
The Hop transit system connects Cove to Killeen and beyond, allowing a person to go from home to businesses with job opportunities or shopping in Temple and return the same day. There are rail lines that can be accessed in Temple for distances further from the city.
“We have a relatively low cost of living, compared to our nearby cities,” said Clark. “People in our community generally have a welcoming attitude toward people from other cultures and countries.”
Clark has a vision to find local supporters for at least four Ukrainian families who could live in Copperas Cove, near one another.
“If we could do this, it would allow the families to support one another within our community, even as they are supported by their American sponsors.”
For additional information on supporting Ukrainian refugees or questions about what is needed, contact Clark at 254-458-8874. For information about Uniting For Ukraine, see their website: https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine.
