In the wake of Russia’s war with the Ukraine, some Ukrainians have sought refuge in the United States, including Copperas Cove.

“If our church would support a family in need, maybe there are more individuals or groups nearby that could do the same,” church member Desirae Clark said Sunday during worship time at Cove Church of the Nazarene. “Ukrainians live in family groups in their homeland and many are staying, because not all of their family members are able to find the resources to relocate.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.