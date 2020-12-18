The First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove held its first Cozy Carside Christmas drive-thru event last Saturday Dec. 12 in the church’s parking lot. Each family drove through nine different stations, and members of the church told them one part of the story of the first Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ.
The kids were able to throw paper that was crumpled up at different targets in each station. There was also a winter wonderland of snow at one station.
The event was a way to build a connection with the local community and give families something fun to do together during this difficult time.
Pastor Mark Kemp has been serving the First Baptist Church community for the past 29 years.
“We put this event on as a way to reach out to the community and share the story of Jesus Christ(‘s) birth,” Kemp said. “This has been an unusual year with the pandemic and we wanted to do this event in a safe way so that our event would not be canceled.
“We designed this event so that parents could bring their kids here and have a good time. This is the first time that we have held this event. We also did a trunk or treat drive-thru event at Halloween that was very successful.”
Melinda Burch is the children’s minister at the church.
“We had real success during this year’s Halloween drive-true Trunk-or-treat, with about 1,200 people coming through,” Burch said. “We said why not do it again but this time tell the story of the first Christmas and when Jesus was born. We have nine stations for people to drive through and at each station; members of the church tell a different part of the story of the first Christmas. We wanted parents and kids to have a fun time and share with them what Christmas is all about.”
Christina and Gilbert Dale have been members of the First Baptist Church for six months. Christina is the music minister for the church.
“I think this is a great opportunity, considering this time where we have been secluded from each other and have not been able to share the gospel, and communicate with people,” Christina Dale said. “This event is a great way for families to be together and have fun.”
Her husband enjoyed the community aspect of the event.
“I think that this is a great way for the community to build a connection with the church, and for us as a church to meet new people,” Gilbert Dale said.
Tracee Gooden and her son Kyrael came because of the flyer they got about the event.
“It is a blessing; it is the little things that count and especially right now being in a very bad pandemic,” Gooden said. “It is great for us to be able to come together, and still have things to be thankful for.”
Morgan Olivas said her daughter likes to be involved, so she brought home a flyer that she received while she was at school.
“We are new to area and just moved here from Tennessee,” Olivas said. “We thought that we would come and check it out. We are excited about Christmas. Ellie wants a puppy for Christmas.”
Dakota Malley, a 6-year-old first grader at Hettie Halstead Elementary School in Copperas Cove, said the best thing about the snow at the Cozy Carside Christmas was that is was very soft. She wants Santa to bring her “one of those square watches.”
Stephanie Malley, a member of the church, is Dakota Malley’s grandmother.
“We usually have an event for Christmas every year for the families in the community, and this year we thought that it would be a great idea to share the story of Jesus Christ(‘s) birth,” Stephanie Malley said. “We wanted to do something fun and that could bring families together during the Christmas season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.