Saturday marks Phase 2 of Operation Holiday Uplift, a ministry of Bethesda Fellowship Ministries in Copperas Cove.
Distribution will go from noon to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Bethesda Fellowship Ministries, 1803 Pecan Cove Drive, Copperas Cove
- Near the intersection of Casa Drive and Sunset Lane
- Copperas Cove Housing Authority, 1200 block of Phil Avenue, Copperas Cove
The church gave out 300 turkeys on Nov. 14, and Saturday’s distribution will also be 300 turkeys and meal boxes.
Distribution is in a drive-thru or walk-up format. It is first come, first served. Masks must be worn.
