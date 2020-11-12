Beginning at noon Saturday, area residents can receive a free turkey, courtesy of Bethesda Fellowship Ministries of Copperas Cove, according to a news release from city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Distribution will be at the following locations:
- Bethesda Fellowship Ministries, 1803 Pecan Cove Road
- Sunset Lane
- Copperas Cove Housing Authority, located on Phil Avenue
Those receiving a turkey can either drive through or walk up.
"The year’s approach has been modified due to the on-going COVID-19 situation," the release said.
The distribution of turkeys is the first phase of Operation Holiday Uplift, which has been providing meals to Copperas Cove and Killeen residents since 2007.
"The goal for 2020 is to serve approximately 600 households," the release said.
