Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas recently announced its employees of the quarter for October to December. Nominated by the CIS program team, Ernest Sapp, site coordinator at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove; and Shawnya Golden, site coordinator at the Early College High School in Killeen, were awarded certificates and gift cards as outstanding members of CIS.
Sapp has been with CIS for three years and is dedicated to supporting his students in a meaningful and impactful manner.
“He demonstrates a strong commitment in assisting other Communities In Schools staff members by providing training and resources so they can be proficient in their jobs,” said Michael Dewees, local CIS executive director. “Sapp is a team player with a passion of supporting his students and anyone else in need of assistance.
“He utilizes the CIS food bank to assist students and families who may need these services and, at the same time, mentors these families to help in overcoming these challenges. Sapp is a huge benefit to CIS, S.C. Lee and the students and families he serves.”
Golden was also recognized as an employee of the quarter.
Golden’s award nomination cited her as, “exemplifying extreme dedication and commitment to the CIS team as well as the faculty, students and families at Early College High School. She models teamwork and flexibility by displaying a positive attitude and a willingness to help others accomplish tasks,” said Dewees. “She continues to meet all benchmarks and goals for each quarter and submits reports in a timely manner and responds well to feedback,” said Dewees. “Golden represents CIS in a professional and positive manner and is a wonderful asset to our team.”
Golden has also been with CIS for three years.
CIS of Greater Central Texas is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children by helping them achieve success academically and personally. The CIS mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. This past year, more than 5,700 students benefitted from CIS services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.