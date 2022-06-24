A few concerns with the wording in a contract prompted the Copperas Cove City Council to table discussion until the next meeting on July 7. The contract lays out the agreement between the city and Raising Cane’s Restaurants, L.L.C. for sponsorship of a future dog park at City Park.
In return for agreed upon conditions in the agreement, Raising Cane’s will provide $50,000 to the city to go toward construction of the dog park.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell expressed some questions with the wording in one of the attachments to the agreement and wanted City Manager Ryan Haverlah to make the necessary changes before giving final approval.
One of the conditions of the partnership allows Raising Cane’s to have exclusive naming rights to the dog park for 10 years. To Campbell, however, the attachment did not make it clear what the name of the dog park would be.
Listening in via phone, the city’s attorney, Charles Zech, said the city could rewrite that sentence to say that it has naming rights to the park and then list the official name. Zech said the understood intended name is likely to be the Raising Cane’s Dog Park.
Raising Cane’s has become sponsors of dog parks across the country, including West Monroe, Louisiana; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Zachary, Louisiana. Raising Cane’s is named after founder Todd Graves’ dog.
The other main question Campbell had was a section of the agreement that stated that Raising Cane’s would have the opportunity to participate at any event in City Park.
“I made a list of different things that I can think of that might be impacted by that language,” Campbell said.
Haverlah clarified the restaurant’s intent when drafting that portion of the agreement.
“What their intention is on this provision is that if there is a community-sponsored event or publicly-open event that they have an opportunity to participate in that event,” Haverlah said.
Haverlah added that Raising Cane’s would be fine with wording that excludes private or paid events that occur.
“Their intention is that they’re investing in the community, and they want the opportunity to continue to partner, invest and market their company in the community, as a community partner,” Haverlah said.
Zech said there is no legal issue with the changes Campbell requested. Haverlah will make the recommendations and allow the Raising Cane’s attorneys an opportunity to review the revised agreement before he brings it back to the council.
Councilwoman Vonya Hart also asked if the city or Raising Cane’s would be responsible for replacing a sign if one were damaged or broken. Zech told Hart the city would be responsible for it.
According to the agreement, the sponsorship will be backdated to April 1 and will continue until March 31, 2033, or unless sooner terminated.
History
In 2015, City Council members requested a discussion on a dog park. In 2018, the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program developed a sponsorship packet to begin fundraising for a dog park. Fundraising began in earnest in 2019. On Dec. 7, 2021, City Council provided direction to enter into discussion with a possible donor for the construction of a dog park. The $50,000 contribution was facilitated by the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
