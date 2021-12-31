On Jan. 14, Officers from the Copperas Cove Police Department will be at Whataburger, 3006 E. Business Highway 190, for a Coffee with a Cop Event.
Officers will be at Whataburger from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Whataburger is supplying coffee and cinnamon rolls free of charge for the event.
The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve. Coffee with a Cop helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment.
“Past events have been very successful, in part, by the support of our local community. We would like to personally invite our citizens to once again join us in this community building event.” said Lt. Krystal Baker of Cove’s Community Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.