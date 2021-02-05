The city of Copperas Cove will spend $148,551 to see the condition of all of its streets.
In an effort to conduct more preventive maintenance measures on city streets, on Tuesday, the Copperas Cove City Council unanimously approved city staff to commission a pavement condition assessment.
Director of Public Works Scott Osburn said the assessment will be the first of its kind in Copperas Cove.
“It will give us some place to start,” Osburn said.
Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam will analyze all streets in Copperas Cove and rate them with a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) that would range from zero to 95. The lower the number, the higher the level of deterioration of the road.
Each PCI has recommended preservation techniques, ranging from crack sealing for roads with a PCI between 90-95, to a total reconstruction for roads with a PCI between 0-40.
The intent with the pavement condition assessment is to create a five-year street maintenance plan to be more proactive than reactive with road repairs.
A slurry seal treatment could extend the functional life of a street by approximately five to six years at a cost of $6 per square yard, whereas a complete reconstruction would cost approximately $121 per square yard, Osburn said Tuesday.
“Effective maintenance efforts ensure the preservation of approachable street networks and also saves time and taxpayer dollars,” Osburn said. “As you saw on the presentation last month, preventive maintenance activities are significantly less costly than a full reconstruction of a street.”
On Jan. 5, the council approved the total reconstruction and drainage improvement project for Pecan Cove Road, in the western part of the city, to the tune of $1.34 million.
In 2016, voters in Cove approved the allocation of one-eighth per one cent of sales tax revenue to be specifically for road construction projects. Voters re-approved the allocation in 2020.
“The city has made significant progress in the areas of developing a street maintenance program,” Osburn said. “This progress has included establishing a street maintenance team consisting of four people in our Streets and Drainage Department, purchasing and deploying necessary equipment, developing advanced street maintenance plans.”
Some recent projects include Robertson Avenue and North Main Street.
The Robertson Avenue mill and overlay project began Aug. 31, 2020, and cost the city $243,050.65. It involved resurfacing Robertson Avenue from South Main Street to Mueller Street.
The mill and overlay project on Main Street began at the end of November 2020. It went from the intersection with East Avenue F to the city limits where it becomes Tank Destroyer Boulevard. The project cost the city $181,759.11.
Copperas Cove maintains around 150 centerline miles of road.
“That can be seen as our transportation network,” Osburn said. A huge asset that affects everybody everyday that needs to be, obviously, like everything else, maintained.”
Other business
Also Tuesday, the city council re-appointed Councilman Dan Yancey as the mayor pro tem for another year, approved the general legislative policy, gave direction on legislative consultant services and honored Dennis Courtney, the sewer superintendent, who retired after 34 years of employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.