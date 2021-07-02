The Copperas Cove community, Copperas Cove police officers and sheriffs from Coryell and Lampasas counties shared a scoop of ice cream during Cone with a Cop, which was hosted by the Waffle Cone of Copperas Cove.
Free cones were given to kids 12 years and younger.
Many families came to meet the police as well as enjoy a bouncy house, and kids had the opportunity to sit in the police car and turn on the sirens, some also got to meet a Coryell County Sheriffs dog from the K-9 unit.
“This is an opportunity to connect with the community. It is a platform where people can come and interact on a personal basis,” said Lt. Miller, spokesman of the Copperas Cove Police Department. “We just wanted to make this event a fun and relaxed environment, and it is a great relationship builder.
“We had to cancel National Night Out last October due to the coronavirus pandemic, so having this type of event where we can meet with the community was long overdue. We are so involved in this community that not having these events made us really miss these opportunities to be with public.”
Miller added: “We do not take for granted the relationship that we have with the community, and the trust that they have given us. We build that trust everyday one event at a time, one encounter at a time, and helps us get through tough times. It is rewarding to be out here and get to do this.”
Officer Davis Perry has been with the Copperas Cove Police Department since April of 2020.
“This is everything for me,” Perry said. “My whole goal in being a police officer is community interaction; it is also my goal to show the community a different side of the police. The news projects us as one way. I do feel the love that is coming from our community and this is definitely a good way to give back to the community.”
John Hayes has owned The Waffle Cone in Copperas Cove since 2010.
“We are allowing the police to have a space where they can get out here and talk with these kids and that is the whole reason why we wanted to put on this event,” Hayes said.
Payton Rotger and Joy Richardson brought there kids out to Cone with a Cop to enjoy some ice cream and have the opportunity to meet the police as well as to have fun getting out and doing something in the community.
“It is definitely important for our kids to have a chance meet with our police,” Rotger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.