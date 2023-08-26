Growing up in Copperas Cove, Tyler Williams always wanted to be a firefighter. Unfortunately, due to the cost of going through the fire academy in nearby Killeen, Williams was unable to.
Last year, that changed.
Thanks to the donations of area residents and ultimately the Negrete Firefighter Foundation, he was able to go to the academy and has been working with the Travis County ESD-12 in Manor for a few months and recently came off of his probationary status.
“I’m extremely grateful,” Williams said last weekend at the fundraiser. “I’ve told Miss Maria multiple times that if it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be a firefighter.”
Maria is Maria Negrete, mother of Jose Negrete, a firefighter who worked at the Copperas Cove Fire Department from May 2016 until his untimely death from cancer in July 2020.
“While she went through something that no parent deserves to go through — I don’t think any parent deserves to face the burden of outliving their child, she’s doing him extremely proud by giving other individuals the opportunity to become a firefighter,” Williams said.
For the past three years, the Negrete Firefighter Foundation, named in the late firefighter’s honor, has raised money to send aspiring firefighters like Williams to the Killeen Fire Academy.
The financial assistance the foundation provides for each firefighter varies depending on their need.
Thanks to last year’s incoming donations of around $10,000, the foundation was able to support two firefighters.
“Once he passed away, as a parent (and) as a family, we had to do more,” Maria Negrete said at last weekend’s event. “This foundation means that we want to give the opportunity to that young person that might not have $3,000 to $5,000.”
Maria said Jose gave his all to the community of Copperas Cove.
“His passion was always the fire department,” Jose’s mother, Maria, said Saturday at the fundraiser at Campfire Bar & Grill in Copperas Cove. “He loved his community — service before anything, even when he was diagnosed with cancer. He looked sicker than his patients, so that’s the type of commitment that he had.”
One who knew that better than possibly anyone other than Maria and his father was Carlos Mariduena, who is the fire marshal in Copperas Cove but was his partner in the fire trucks and ambulances.
Jose also had a quiet demeanor.
“Jose was a very quiet individual. He was not your typical firefighter (who) was boisterous,” Mariduena said, remembering his former colleague. “The typical firefighter is very kind of braggadocio, which is fine; you want people like that. But Jose stood out because he was not that. Jose was like what we call a silent warrior.”
Mariduena said what Jose’s family has done is honorable.
“It’s great that his legacy is being passed on for future firefighters,” he said.
For Williams, growing up the youngest of eight in Copperas Cove, Williams said money was tight.
Williams, who served in the Marine Corps after graduating from high school, said he has always had a calling to be a firefighter.
The reason for the lifelong desire, according to Williams: “Having a career or being part of something that I can be proud of, and I can be proud that I tell people I’m a part of. And, ultimately, at surface level, it may be superficial, but I want to be my son’s hero. I want him to be able to tell his friends, ‘My dad is a firefighter.’”
