Minus Mayor Dan Yancey and Councilman Fred Chavez, the Copperas Cove City Council agreed Tuesday evening to move forward with a discussion about a possible dog park and possible sponsorship for it.
The remaining council members in attendance had a mixed bag of comments about it, ranging from Councilman Jack Smith who said he is “all for it,” to Councilman Jay Manning who said he is not sure where he stands.
Thanks to the efforts of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and its fundraising efforts to contribute to the creation of a dog park, a previous Parks and Recreation director had approved the implementation of a sponsorship packet.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah told the council on Tuesday that an undisclosed sponsor is willing to put $50,000 toward the creation of a dog park, with some requests.
Some of those requests include:
- Having exclusive naming rights to the dog park
- Having premiere signage at the entrance to the dog park
- Having premium recognition on the city’s website and Facebook pages
- Agreeing to an exclusive partnership for a 10-year term
- Completing the construction of the dog park in 2022
Manning showed particular concern about the interested sponsor’s request to have the dog park completed in 2022.
“I do have a concern with committing to do anything by next year when it takes so long to get anything done,” Manning said. “I don’t see how we could do it, so I’d hate to commit to that.”
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell had similar concerns to those that Manning had.
“I have just one concern with supply issues that if we agree to this and get the fence up and everything by the end of 2022, what is our obligation if we are unable to get fencing and all of the proposed equipment?” Campbell asked.
Haverlah said the city could possibly consider adding “in good faith” language into any potential contract with the interested sponsor.
Throughout the course of the meeting, Haverlah did not disclose the name of the interested sponsor.
“If the governing body chooses not to proceed with this and their name is disclosed, it could be construed that they chose not to participate in the sponsorship. But they want to,” Haverlah said. “From staff’s perspective, it is something that I think is a great opportunity. It is something that has been talked about for well over five years now in our community.”
Campbell and Councilwoman Joann Courtland, who facilitated the meeting, were also concerned about the potential of letting dog breeds known to be aggressive run unleashed in a potential dog park.
Where would it go?
Haverlah told the council Tuesday that a couple of different locations have been identified as possible locales for a dog park — Ogletree Gap Preserve Park and the City Park.
He explained that the City Park location has the most benefits of the two, including having natural shade, closer access to available utilities such as water lines, its vicinity to residential homes and its lower maintenance impact.
With two other organizations — Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the Youth Advisory Council — raising funds, the city has identified a combined $64,000 in funds that could be used to construct the park.
The city has also identified around $43,000 worth of known expenses that would be needed to construct it. A couple of other expense figures would be variable and have not been estimated.
What would it look like?
If constructed, a dog park could include a large dog area, separate from a small dog area. There would also be amenities inside the dog park.
Some example amenities that could be part of the dog park include:
- Dog crawl
- Weave posts
- King of the hill
- Hoop jump
- Jump over
Talks about a potential dog park began in 2015, and it has been “somewhat of a discussion” since then, Haverlah told the council Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.