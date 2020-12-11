On a busy Tuesday evening, while voters were at the polls deciding the next city councilwoman, the Copperas Cove ISD school board and the Copperas Cove City Council held meetings to take care of some business.
The school board churned through an 18-item agenda in around an hour, approving all action items unanimously, many of which pertained to renovation projects at various campuses within the district.
Of the action items passed was the acceptance of work by HCS, Inc. and to authorize the final payment for completion of the HVAC and roofing renovations at Copperas Cove High School.
Superintendent Joe Burns said the final payment was in the amount of $142,084.97, and the entire project came in $93,000 under budget.
“They are complete,” Burns said. “All that work has been inspected and approved.”
Among the consent agenda items passed by the board were the purchase of a new key system for Copperas Cove High School, Copperas Cove Junior High School, S.C. Lee Junior High School, the support services building and the child nutrition building in the amount of $105,726.25.
Also part of the consent agenda was the purchase of 865 laptops with money from the coronavirus relief bill in the amount of $264,352.65.
Some of the money for the purchase of the laptops was given to the district by the city of Copperas Cove.
The district recognized Mayor Bradi Diaz and City Manager Ryan Haverlah for their continued support of the school district.
Burns called the district’s relationship with the city a “friendship.”
Copperas Cove City Council
The Copperas Cove City Council held a special meeting to vote on annexation of 1.09 miles of Lutheran Church Road that extends past the western city limits and was previously in the control of Coryell County.
During a July 27 meeting, the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court voted to request the city annex the portion of the road.
Bobby Lewis, director of development services, said the portion of road is contiguous with the current city of Copperas Cove city limits line.
“Water, storm water, fire protection and sanitary sewer services are available within a portion of the existing right of way and available for extending services in the immediate area,” Lewis said Tuesday.
The council voted unanimously to approve the annexation.
Prior to voting, Councilman Fred Chavez reminded the council of a comment made during one of the two public hearings.
“I just ask that we also remember the comment brought up by one of our citizens ... concerning the mowing in that area,” Chavez said. “It’s not a big thing, however, that is an area that does have wild flowers, and it would be nice to have them where they’re full bloom throughout the duration, because it is a pretty sight.”
The city will now be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the portion of road.
