Prior to work beginning to expand the U.S. Highway 190 bypass to four lanes — part of the process of designation that portion of the road as Interstate 14 — Texas Department of Transportation officials will need to relocate some of the existing utility lines that would be inhibit the project.
The city council approved the contract to have those lines relocated during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“TxDOT identified multiple utility conflicts in that location, with one of our water lines and sewer line that crosses the existing bypass,” said Chris Altott, the assistant director of Public Works.”
The city council previously approved LAN Engineering to conduct a survey and design of the project. The city advertised the project on April 7 and 14 and then opened bidding on April 26.
Altott told the city council that Bell Contractors was the lowest responsible bidder with a price of $636,335.29.
“That funding will come from the combination of Water/Sewer funds and 2017 certificates of obligation,” Altott said.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah seemed pleased with the bid.
“I would like to just add that this bid is one of the first Public Works bids (in a while) that we received within the budget,” he said. “This is a positive sign for, hopefully, future Public Works projects.”
Later in the meeting, at Haverlah’s request, the city council agreed to redirect money awarded to the city from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city received a total of just over $8 million from the federal government.
The American Rescue Plan Act is a national debt-relief fund passed by Congress in March of 2021.
Copperas Cove’s city council has talked at length about how to use the money, and it had agreed to allocate money for various projects.
Haverlah explained to the council Tuesday, however, that he recommended redirecting the money to other projects since the city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to allocate the money.
“As we began reviewing the allocations that city council has previously approved for the use of these funds, we also compared the progress of those projects with the deadline of expending those funds,” Haverlah said.
One project the city council allocated $1.3 million for was for the purchase of generators for the water treatment facilities in the city in the event of an extended power outage.
After speaking with engineers about the project and considering other supply constraints that would have allocated that money after the deadline, Haverlah recommended the council redirect that $1.3 million to the Killeen-Cove water transmission line project. That project calls for replacing the existing 20-inch water transmission line from Killeen with a 24-inch line that is also being put in a more accessible location.
“The reason that is a recommendation is we know that we can complete the water transmission line prior to the Dec. 31st, 2024, deadline,” Haverlah said. “(With) the generator project, while we have a good idea that we could probably finish it, it would be better to be certain that we can finish these projects well in advance of the deadline.”
Funding for the generators does not just go away, however.
Haverlah explained that bond funds approved for the water transmission line project would shift to cover the generator project.
“If you’ll just follow the logic, we are just moving ARPA funds from generators to the transmission line, and we’re moving bond funds from the transmission line to generators,” Haverlah said.
Another project that will be redirected is the money the council set aside to hire two new firefighters to begin staffing of a fourth ambulance. Haverlah said that money would be better suited to go for “premium pay” for the firefighters currently on the city’s payroll.
“We have not been able to hire those positions to begin a fourth ambulance,” Haverlah said. “We’re still trying to catch up with just our basic, daily staffing. The premium pay will mirror what city council has approved for police officers, which is a premium pay of $5,000 annually.”
Haverlah explained that when firefighters are hired, they are put through a rigorous training regimen in which they can advance in duties from firefighter to emergency medical technician to paramedic. Those who have attained paramedic certification provide the highest level of service in the department.
After a motion by Councilman Manuel Montanez, which Councilman Fred Chavez seconded, the council voted unanimously to redirect the funds.
