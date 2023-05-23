LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Prior to work beginning to expand the U.S. Highway 190 bypass to four lanes — part of the process of designation that portion of the road as Interstate 14 — Texas Department of Transportation officials will need to relocate some of the existing utility lines that would be inhibit the project.

The city council approved the contract to have those lines relocated during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.