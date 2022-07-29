It’s official. More than 100 employees in Copperas Cove will have a higher wage after the city council approved the proposed increases Tuesday evening.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said after the meeting that the wage increase, which is for critical Public Works and parks positions, will occur on Monday.
During the July 7 city council meeting, Haverlah told them that the city lagged well behind several other area cities in its compensation for similar positions. While Haverlah admitted that the increase may not be wholly sufficient, he acknowledged it as a step in the right direction during the July 7 meeting.
As a result of the approved pay rate increases, the city council subsequently approved an amended budget for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
The increase of expenditures for the pay rate increase for the remainder of the fiscal year are as follows:
- General Fund: $64,000
- Water & Sewer Fund: $64,696
- Solid Waste Fund: $43,587
- Drainage Fund: $13,353
- Street Maintenance Fund: $5,666
The pay increase also has an effect on the previously proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. During a workshop preceding the regular meeting on Tuesday, the city council heard the impact of the proposed budget for next year.
The General Fund goes from proposed expenditures of $21,539,987 to $21,804,960. Of that difference, the pay rate impact is $220,583.
Increased pay will add $378,539 to the Water & Sewer Fund, taking proposed expenditures from $14,995,458 to $15,373,997.
The Solid Waste Fund will go from $6,279,738 in proposed expenditures to $6,521,313 with a pay rate adjustment impact of $241,575.
Finally, the increase will amount to $72,603 more expenditures in the Drainage Fund and $28,924 in the Street Maintenance Fund.
During Thursday’s special city council meeting, the city council was expected to have proposed a property tax rate following the receipt of official certified property values from the Coryell County Appraisal District and the Lampasas County Appraisal District.
Due to printing times, the proposed rate from Thursday’s meeting was not available for this edition. For details on Thursday’s meeting, read Saturday’s Killeen Daily Herald.
