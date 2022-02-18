The Copperas Cove City Council effectively delayed a vote on the decision of the relationship between the city and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program yet again. The discussion has been a part of every meeting since the beginning of the year.
The prevailing motion from Tuesday’s city council meeting calls for a three-year audit of the program and a review of insurance costs and to answer questions about liability.
Not all council members agreed with the motion and voted against it.
“It wasn’t a no to an audit and an insurance review. It was a no to delaying the vote until after an audit and an insurance review,” said Councilwoman Dianne Campbell, who cast one of the three dissenting votes. “From my perspective, whatever the cost of the insurance would be, I think it would be fairly negligable ... For me, it has little to do with whether or not I would vote for it to be under an ordinance under the city.”
Prior to voting, the city council confirmed with City Manager Ryan Haverlah that the audit is intended to capture or answer the difference between the total revenues from all payments and the nearly half-million dollar mark as presented on achievement statements by Wendy Sledd, the program’s volunteer director, as the program’s monetary impact to the city.
“That was the impetus of asking for the audit, yes,” said Councilman Fred Chavez.
Joining Campbell in the dissenting votes were Councilman Jay Manning and Councilwoman Vonya Hart. In the roll call, Councilman Jack Smith made the deciding vote in favor of Courtland’s motion, which did not have a timeline attached to it.
“I’m going to make sure that it does not drift off into oblivion,” Courtland said Wednesday.
Hart clarified Wednesday that her vote of “Nay” was because of a slight wording issue with the motion.
“I asked for clarification and the clarification came, however, it was still too ambiguous for me — the wording,” Hart said. “It was a deep dive ‘for’ the Five Hills Scholarship Program. That concerned me because you’re saying ‘for.’”
Hart believed the motion should have said the audit and deep dive were “into” the Five Hills Scholarship Program.
“It still shows like the support of (the program) and that isn’t what we’re supposed to be doing,” Hart said. “We’re talking about just the audit and the insurance and taking a deep dive looking into it.”
Ironically, Chavez said on Feb. 1 that the council needed to “stop kicking the can down the road” but then asked for the audit and insurance review Tuesday evening.
“We really need to look at this hard and have good answers to factual questions before we make a decision,” Chavez said Tuesday.
Drawing on Chavez’s previous comments, Manning immediately responded to him.
“It seems like we just keep kicking the can down the road,” Manning said matter-of-factly. “You know, I agree with you with wanting to have all the information.”
Later in the discussion, Manning addressed Sledd and those from the program who were in attendance to show support. First, he admitted to mis-stating some things in previous meetings and reiterated that he is in awe of the energy and passion of titleholders of the program and the impact it has had on the city thus far.
That said, he said he cannot support bringing the program under city ordinance. The terms of “public purpose,” “public good,” “public interest,” and “public benefit” all describe the fabric of all civic clubs, organizations, foundations and churches, he explained.
“But if we carry these terms into the realm of government, we’re on dangerous ground,” Manning said.
Still on the table, ultimately, is a decision to either bring the program under the city by issuance of an ordinance or to encourage the program to become its own 501(c)3 nonprofit organization or to encourage the program to partner with another organization to become the fiduciary agent.
Courtland was becoming visibly frustrated with the direction the discussion was going. She explained why Wednesday.
“I think we lost focus of what we were talking about. That is what you saw on my face,” Courtland said. “To me, it was about we needed to focus on the motion on the table.”
Originally, Courtland brought a proposal to the council Tuesday that would create the program as an entity of the city’s Public Relations Department and established by ordinance.
Her proposal laid out recommendations for stipulations on the program. Haverlah reminded the council that Courtland’s proposal was simply that: A proposal.
“If council said we want to maintain the program as a program of the city, I would be able to use this as a potential guide to develop that ordinance,” Haverlah said.
Courtland maintains that the proposal holds merit.
“I believe that the proposal that was presented is a workable solution,” she said. “Are there tweaks that can happen? Yes, I think so. Do we want input from the board of the Five Hills Scholarship Program? Absolutely. This should be a collaborative effort to get where we need to be.”
Sledd declined comment Tuesday evening after the meeting regarding the action taken by the city council.
To watch the full discussion, go to https://bit.ly/3GW9R2q. The discussion begins around the 2 hour, 23 minute mark of the video.
