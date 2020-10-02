Vonya Hart, a resident of more than 20 years, is one of three candidates looking to unseat Councilman Marc Payne for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6 in November. Hart said her main focuses if elected will be on growth and development, quality of life and community cohesiveness.
Name: Vonya Hart
Age: 49
Occupation: Military Family Life Counselor
Editor’s Note: Some answers may have been shortened to adhere to the 75 word limit.
What neighborhood do you live in?
I recently moved to the Skyline area about a year ago. My neighbors welcomed me with warm greetings, including welcoming gifts. Their kindness were so appreciated by my family and I.
What was your upbringing and what brought you to Copperas Cove? What is your education level?
My upbringing began in Rhode Island and later New York. My mother raised my brother and I in subsidized/public housing. She valued education, working closely with my high school guidance counselor. Together, they helped me reach my goal of attending college. At the age of 42, she earned her degree in education. My family arrived in Cove by military assignment in 1998. I hold a Master’s degree in Counseling and Bachelor’s degree in Psychology.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in?
I am a Licensed Professional Counselor, currently employed as a Military Family Life Counselor. At a very early age, I was always fascinated by human behavior and why people do what they do. I wanted to learn ways to empower people by maximizing their potential in all areas of their lives, no matter their circumstances. I’m dedicated to continuing that purpose.
Have you run for or served in a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Copperas Cove City Council?
I have never run for or served in a public office; however, I serve my community in other areas. I decided to run for a seat on the city council to compliment the council in its direction of making decisions that affect the residents of Cove.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
If elected to council, my priorities would be: Growth and development; Quality of life; and Community Cohesiveness. I believe that these three areas intertwine to bring prosperity to our community. I would like to be a part of those conversations that build bridges of communication within the entities in our community, the council and Cove residents.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am the widow of a retired Army veteran. My late husband passed away in 2014, within seven years of his retirement. It was the community who provided me support in my new unexpected role as a single mom to three boys. My faith has been my foundation and the community has been the breath of that foundation. I am honored to possibly have the opportunity to pay it forward.
What are your qualifications for this position?
My past affiliations include: The Copperas Cove Education Foundation, serving as Interim VP of Development and a Board Member for the Marketing Committee; Board Member for the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove. Additionally, I have 20+ years experience in Public Relations and Education, 15+ years in Planning and Development, and 15+ years experience as a Licensed Therapist providing counseling for adults, children and families.
