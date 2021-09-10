All candidates for Copperas Cove City Council Place 3 in the Nov. 2 special election are veterans, including former U.S. Coast Guardsman William Smith, who said he is running because “it is time.”
All of the candidates, including Smith, have said they can draw on experience from the military that would help make them the best candidate for the vacant seat.
“I remember as a young petty officer in the Coast Guard, my captain on our ship said the ‘command is all about your people, not command. Treat them well, keep them happy and listen to their options that may be something that you didn’t think of,’” Smith said via email Monday.
Smith, 48, works as a firefighter/emergency medical technician.
He said it is time for new folks on the city council and to “(s)hake things up and start doing things which will help all our (families) in the community.”
Working in public safety, some of his top priorities focus on safety, including providing more crosswalks for children.
He also would like to see new equipment and personnel for the fire and police departments. Specific to the fire department, Smith said he would like to see four-person engine companies, as opposed to two crew members on an ambulance and two crew members on an engine.
Smith said two other priorities include streets and the Parks and Recreation department.
“Streets need a lot of work along with drainage,” Smith said.
With Parks and Rec, Smith said he would like to see a better community hall building for seniors and other events.
Smith said he has never run for city office prior to this year, but he has run for other offices within other organizations.
As a member of American Legion Post 582 in Copperas Cove, Smith said he ran for post commander in 2007 as well as later for adjutant and second vice commander.
“I figured my being a past post commander would help because I already know how thing should be run and conducted in our meetings,” Smith said.
He added that he feels what makes a good candidate is someone who listens to the constituents, is not afraid to do things out of the ordinary and puts the people first.
