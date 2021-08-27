Though his meet-and-greet last Saturday did not draw anyone outside of his campaign and some of the current city council members in Copperas Cove, Place 3 special election candidate Shawn Alzona spoke with the media about why he is running and what his top priority is.
The 22-year retiree of the Army said he is focused on growth.
“It’s happening, and we want to make sure that we can find ways to use that growth to our advantage,” Alzona said during the event at Studio Three in Copperas Cove.
The 45-year-old candidate said he wants to be part of the growth that is experiencing.
“As we grow, we’re going to grow in a lot of ways, and I think we can take advantage of that,” Alzona said.
In recent estimations from the city, leaders are projecting a rapid growth of the city population.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah provided the latest estimation during a quarterly summit meeting in June.
Haverlah said the population could exceed 55,000 within the next decade, citing data provided to him by Development Services Director Bobby Lewis.
Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau released population data from the 2020 Census. It recorded a population of 36,670.
Alzona said he became interested in running for city council after spending a couple of years on the Parks and Recreation Quality of Life Board.
“It just kind of gave me more and more interest in local government and how the city works and things like that,” he said last Saturday.
Alzona said that his experience in the Army — where he ultimately retired as a captain — and his current employment in the grocery industry, he has learned a lot about budgetary constraints, which he feels would help him as a council member if he is elected.
Alzona, 45, said that from a personal standpoint, he feels like he owes it to the community to do things to help it.
“While I’m here, I want to make the most of this opportunity, and I think being on city council is that opportunity,” Alzona said.
He added that he has not done a true evaluation of the current city council members to determine if he would’ve voted opposite of how they voted on certain issues.
“I’m more focused on future,” Alzona said. “Obviously, you need to learn from the past — there’s things you should have knowledge of. I attend meetings as often as I can, I read up on some of the things for that knowledge. But I look more towards what’s going to come up, what’s going to come in the future, and that’s where I’ll put my efforts in that pot.”
