As Copperas Cove voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will be casting votes for one of three candidates vying for the Place 3 seat on the City Council.
Their choice will be between Shawn Alzona, Scott Remalia and William Gregory Smith.
Alzona, 45, is a 22-year Army veteran, retiring as a captain and has been working in a leadership role at an area distribution warehouse.
He is a longtime resident of the city and has spent the last few years as a member of the Parks and Recreation Quality of Life Board.
Remalia, 63, retired from Marine Corps in 2001, retired from civil service in 2018 and retired from being a bus driver in 2020 after driving for the Copperas Cove and Killeen school districts.
He has lived in Copperas Cove since 2018. During his time in the military, Remalia was a commander of the Marine Security Guard Detachment and helped develop five-year budget plans with the Future Years Defense Program.
Smith, 48, is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He works as a firefighter/emergency medical technician.
Smith has not run for public office, but he has served as post commander, vice commander and adjutant of American Legion Post 582 in Killeen.
The Herald asked all three candidates the same questions and has provided their responses to the questions. Their answers are below:
Question 1: The city of Copperas Cove has been awarded over $8 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, half of which has already been received. One of you will have a say in how the city spends that money. How would you like to see the city use the funds? Why?
Alzona: “My first priority is to make sure the people of Copperas Cove have a voice in how these funds are spent. Secondly, I want to ensure the decision comes from deliberate planning that focuses on “smart spending” and long term value for the city. I have faith that our city’s directors will identify our most critical needs and provide options that offer the most benefit to Copperas Cove but ultimately, I prioritize our critical infrastructure projects in parks, recreational facilities, and street improvements.”
Remalia: “Within the American Rescue Plan Act there are specific categories how these funds can be used based on guidance from the US Treasury. Reviewing those categories and comparing those to the current Capital Improvement Plan, I would focus on three areas. Address the shortfall in the Hotel occupancy tax revenue; water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements; and to assist local industries, such as the Boys & Girls Club. It is important to ensure the city has a strong revenue stream and using the funds to supplant the shortfall in the occupancy tax would help the financial strength of the city. The water, sewer and broadband infrastructure improvements will be necessary, especially with the long term growth projected. Assisting local industries such as the Boys & Girls Club is invaluable to keeping people employed and residents able to use the services in the city, which keeps the “money” in Copperas Cove.”
Smith: Did not answer.
Question 2: In 2020, the city council made changes to the water rates in the city, which raised the base rates, lowered the volumetric rates and got rid of the senior discount. A lot of residents expressed concern over that decision. If you are elected, what would you do to address concerns about water rates?
Alzona: “Informing residents on why the decisions were made and how they will have positive impacts in the future will help ease a lot of concerns. First, the water discounts where deemed illegal based on state law and had to be removed and the increase in base rates ensures the city can provide quality water services, pressure, and fire services as the city grows. The cost of water is driven by the cost to provide the water, as we grow as a city, that cost grows as well. This is why my focus is on economic growth for our city is so important. Economic growth will help fund our future needs a help relieve some stresses caused by the growing cost of living.”
Remalia: “This is a valid concern so I went back to the rates for October 2019 and compared them to the current rates as of May 2021. The base rate went from $14.00 to $20.00 for both water and sewer and the base drainage rate went from $6.00 to $7.00. The volumetric rates went from $4.75 per 1000 gallons down to $4.00 per 1000 gallons for water. The sewer rates went from $5.75 per 1000 gallons down to $4.85 per 1000 gallons. If you compare these for 1000, 4000 and 8000 gallon users for 2019 and 2021, these are the results.
2019: 1000 - $44.50; 4000 - $76.00; 8000 - $118.00
2021: 1000 - $55.85; 4000 - $82.40; 8000 - $117.80
Tiered water rates have been proposed in the past and I would like to see the impact of these on the residents.”
Smith: Did not answer.
Question 3: “As the city continues to grow, economic development is a must. What kind of business(es) would you like to see in the city of Copperas Cove, and if elected, what would you do to assist in bringing that type of business to the city?”
Alzona: “As a part of the Quality of Life board, it was clear to me that we need economic growth to fund improvements across the entire spectrum of our city. Prior to running for this office, I tried to understand why organizations are not doing business in Copperas Cove. I want to uncover and remove the roadblocks that are preventing organizations from coming to our great city. I met with city directors, business owners and local developers to get a sense of what economic growth would mean for Copperas Cove and the resounding response: everything. It would mean everything to Copperas Cove if we could get businesses here. I would like to see large entities, manufacturing or warehousing, that could provide a mass of employment opportunities for our community.”
Remalia: “This is a question that is uppermost in most people’s minds here in Copperas Cove. This city has a great location, a wealth of talent, and numerous opportunities for businesses to relocate and be successful. The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has many incentives to offer businesses and Copperas Cove has been designated an “Opportunity Zone”, which is a program designed to spur economic development and job creation in communities throughout the United States. The city has many successful small businesses and I would like to see businesses in advanced manufacturing, defense and energy come to our fine city. I would work with the Economic Development Corporation and ascertain what factors we could promote to entice businesses to relocate. This is a multi-faceted venture between the council, the EDC and the Chamber of Commerce. All need to be intimately involved to have those types of businesses come to Copperas Cove.”
Smith: Did not answer.
