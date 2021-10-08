Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah and other city staff members will be busy the next couple of weeks, tasked with creating spreadsheets and projected calculations as the City Council discussed the purchase of more water rights during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
The City Council discussed the options in order to ensure the future success of the city as it continues to grow.
With the recent opening of Stillhouse Lake Water Treatment Plant, the city can purchase an additional three to 10 million gallons per day of water rights, according to Ricky Garrett, general manager for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Garrett was on hand at the workshop to explain the option the council faces.
“I’ve been reaching out to all of our wholesale customers, and at this juncture, we’d like for each customer to make a designation — a capacity designation,” Garrett said.
Bell County WCID No. 1 supplies wholesale water service to Copperas Cove.
The new plant gives the organization additional water to sell.
Garrett said he wants the city to make a decision on its capacity increase soon so it can take advantage of what Garrett called “favorable market conditions” for interest rates on the bond market that will be paid over 30 years.
After all customer entities have made their recommendations, the final numbers will be brought back to the governing bodies with actual pricing, which Garrett said he hopes is in early 2022.
According to the city’s Public Works Director, Scott Osburn, the city is under contract with Bell County WCID No. 1 for approximately 2.8 billion gallons (or 8,824 acre-feet) of water per year.
This calculates to around 7.8 million gallons per day.
Osburn said another component to the contract with Bell County WCID No. 1 is the amount of treated water it can receive.
Under the city’s current contract, it has up to 16 million gallons per day of treated water capacity, Osburn explained.
“What we’re talking about in this opportunity is adding additional treated water capacity at the Belton plant for our benefit and WCID’s customers,” Osburn said Tuesday.
Osburn said that based on a study from January 2018 through December 2020, the average daily use of treated water is around three to four million gallons, with the peak daily usage during that time being around 6.7 million gallons.
Securing the additional treated water capacity would mean the city could serve around 10,400 more residents for three million more gallons per day or around 34,700 more residents for 10 million more gallons per day.
Designating the capacity increase will come at a cost, however. Each one million gallons of additional water is expected to cost around $5.2 million of principal to be repaid over 30 years, Osburn told the council.
Nearly all of the seven council members had varying levels of increase they would like to see the city purchase, with some wanting to find a “sweet spot” that maximizes the amount of increase with the price it will cost to get the “best bang for the buck.”
“I just think it’s something we really need to think long and hard about, because larger communities are also growing, and they’re eyeballing that water, and I don’t want to be last at the trough,” said Councilman Fred Chavez.
For planning purposes of projected growth, the city has used the historical average of 2%, which many of the council members, including Jay Manning, thought was a conservative number.
“In trying to make the city more presentable to business and to development, then I believe that our 2% days are over, unless we do something to stop it,” Manning said.
Councilman Dan Yancey agreed with Manning’s assessment and said he believes the city should look at purchasing more than five million gallons per day.
“If we can’t meet water capacity, then we’ve shot ourselves in the foot,” Yancey said. “And that’s the whole point. What it is we’re doing is trying to provide for the future. All these decisions that we’re making today ... these are important decisions for our future, and I think we’ve got a window where we can actually do that.”
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said she believes there is more than just cost as a factor when looking at the increase.
“We also have to consider all the other cities, entities and all the growth along I-35 that are going to be competing for these rights also,” Campbell said. “So cost is important, but so is the growth — not just in Copperas Cove, but in other cities, and if they take up that capacity, then we’re not going to have another opportunity — potentially.”
Councilwoman Joann Courtland agreed that the city should consider price and competition with other growing entities.
“We have to look at how much growth is there,” Courtland said. “And I don’t want someone else coming and taking it. We’re at the end of the line already for this; we are at the end of this water line. I don’t want us to be standing here going, ‘Well, we have no more water. We cannot grow, we cannot expand, we can’t get in that big business that wants to build here because we can’t give them water.’”
Haverlah said city staff is expected to bring the item back before the city council during the Oct. 19 meeting.
