The Copperas Cove City Council is extending its COVID-19 disaster declaration until mid-May.
The City Council voted 5-1 during a special meeting Thursday to extend the declaration, which has been in effect since March 20. The declaration has been extended twice by the City Council and was set to expire Thursday without another extension.
Councilman Jay Manning was emphatic in his opposition to extending the declaration.
“I don’t know, it’s been 45, 60 days ago we were asked for 30 days to flatten the curve,” Manning said. “In the last, however long that’s been, 45 to 60 days, we’ve observed the nature of this virus. We’ve also observed the unbridled thirst for power (from) executive branches. Something has to be done at some point to put things back in perspective.
“It’s time to open up and move on.”
Councilman Fred Chavez was just as emphatic in supporting the disaster declaration as a balance between the need to reopen and the need to protect the health and safety of the community.
“I think it’s important and critical that we put other peoples’ lives, especially those most vulnerable, first,” Chavez said. “If you’re willing to take a risk on your life, that’s great. When you’re putting other people at risk...why don’t you go first.”
Chavez, along with council members Joann Courtland, Dan Yancey, Dianne Campbell, and Jack Smith voted in favor of the extension. Manning voted against it. Councilman Marc Payne was absent.
The council also voted unanimously in favor of allowing the Copperas Cove Economic Development Council to use $110,000 for a promotional program aimed at helping city businesses. The EDC will take applications from eligible businesses and will offer partnership grants in the amounts of $1,000, $3,000 or $5,000. The business must use the money to promote their businesses through posters, yard signs, social media posts, or advertising. The EDC is limiting participation in the program, and will not allow businesses with over 50 employees; businesses that operated during the stay-at-home order; home-based businesses; or businesses owned or franchised by national companies.
The council also voted unanimously to allow City Manager Ryan Haverlah to apply for a grant for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding from the federal government. Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young explained to the council that the city has incurred some expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic. The grant program allows reimbursement of expenses such as overtime, personal protective equipment, and sanitizers and other disinfectants. City staff has determined that there are currently $40,426 in eligible expenses that could be covered by the grant. Young made it clear that the city is not guaranteed to get the money. Even if approved, the grant amount could be lowered by the federal government.
The City Council is scheduled to have its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
