The Copperas Cove City Manager is under contract through at least July 15, 2024, after the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously to extend his contract.
Ryan Haverlah has been city manager since July 16, 2019, and he has been with the city since March 2011.
The council went into executive session for approximately 30 minutes in the middle of Tuesday’s meeting to discuss Haverlah’s evaluation.
With zero discussion after reconvening, the council voted 5-0 to extend his contract by one year and give him a pay raise of 3.25%, or an additional $5,037.50 annually.
Councilmen Fred Chavez and Jack Smith were not present to vote.
On Wednesday afternoon, Joann Courtland explained why she voted for the extension.
“I think Ryan is doing a wonderful job as City Manager, he really listens to the issues and gets to the heart of the matter and works to fix the issues,” Courtland said via email.
Courtland pointed to the crisis with Fathom as a situation that stands out as a major success for Haverlah.
“I believe the Fathom transition last year was the one item I would point to that Ryan took on like a champ,” Courtland said.
The Arizona-based Fathom entered into contract with the city of Copperas Cove in May 2016 to handle billing and customer service for the city’s Utility Administration.
In November 2019, it gave the city abrupt notice that it was going out of business and turning everything back over to the city.
“It was no easy solution but he worked with staff to develop a usable plan and attacked it head on,” Courtland said.
Courtland also added that Haverlah works tirelessly with staff, the council and residents to tackle issues head on.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell concurred with much of Courtland’s comments about Haverlah, adding earlier Wednesday that Haverlah is a proven leader who leads by example.
“He serves on multiple boards — he’s on the AUSA board — he does the Wreaths for Vets,” Campbell said. “So he doesn’t limit his service to just being city manager.”
Other business
The city council heard and approved three other items Tuesday evening.
Council members unanimously approved awarding requests for proposals to Smetana and Associates for running gas lines from Business Highway 190 to Narrows Business and Technology Park, approved the proposed amendment to the 2020 Lampasas County Appraisal District Budget and authorized Haverlah to enter into an agreement with Copperas Cove Athletics Officials Association to provide officials and scorekeepers for the Parks and Recreation Department athletics department.
At the council’s direction, Haverlah will begin reaching out to contractors for an upgrade and renovation of the city council dais.
Haverlah also provided an update on transportation and roadway projects.
