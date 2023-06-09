LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The city of Copperas Cove is expecting a $55.6 million budget for the next fiscal year. Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah laid out his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 during Tuesday’s city council workshop.

According to the presentation, the city is expecting to spend around $55.6 million while taking in around $53.5 million. A bulk of the approximately $2.1 million budget is due to projected capital purchases to be made from existing fund balances, Haverlah said before the regular meeting.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.