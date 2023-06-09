The city of Copperas Cove is expecting a $55.6 million budget for the next fiscal year. Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah laid out his proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 during Tuesday’s city council workshop.
According to the presentation, the city is expecting to spend around $55.6 million while taking in around $53.5 million. A bulk of the approximately $2.1 million budget is due to projected capital purchases to be made from existing fund balances, Haverlah said before the regular meeting.
The entirety of the $681,068 difference from the General Fund, however, is an operating shortfall. The reason: using money from the General Fund balance to cover compensation increases to match the market standard based on the results of a market study the city contracted last year.
“Compensation is something that the city of Copperas Cove continues to be behind in,” Haverlah told the council during the May 16 workshop meeting.
Haverlah told the council in May that the city needs an average of a 10% adjustment for non-public safety positions.
“We’re realizing that we’re that far behind with those positions,” he said in the May meeting.
Part of the reason why the city is so far behind on pay adjustments is because of the lost revenue from disabled veterans property tax exemptions.
Rep. Hugh Shine’s House Bill 1613, which has since effectively died, likely would’ve secured more reimbursible money for Copperas Cove for the funding it loses.
“That would resolve this deficit,” Haverlah said, though his words came shortly before the Senate essentially killed the bill.
In total, the proposed budget reflects an estimated $21.78 million in General Fund revenues and $22.46 million in expenditures. The Water and Sewer Fund looks to see virtually the same revenues and expenditures with only a $42 difference. Similarly, the Golf Course Fund is projected to have nearly the same expenses and revenues with an $87 difference. The Solid Waste Fund is looking at $6.81 million in revenue compared to $7.78 million in expenses. Finally, all other funds combine for a proposed $8.46 million in revenues and $8.90 million in expenses.
Haverlah admitted that his proposed budget is conservative and could, in reality, end up with greater revenues once official, certified property values come in from the Coryell and Lampasas Central Appraisal Districts.
Haverlah’s proposed budget is based off of a property tax rate of 72.1028 cents per $100 valuation, which is the current tax rate.
The “No-New-Revenue Tax Rate“ and the “Voter Approval Tax Rate” will be calculated in compliance with state law once the certified taxable assessed values are received from Coryell Central Appraisal District and Lampasas Central Appraisal District.
