As initial planning for the city’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget begins, the Copperas Cove City Council may consider using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help fund a few new needed positions and some upcoming capital projects. The city was allotted a total of $8.2 million in federal funds. It has already received $4.1 million, with the remainder expected later this year.
During the workshop prior to the March 15 meeting, the city council began discussing new positions needed. The topic of a lengthy discussion was that of six new Firefighter II positions for the Fire Department to staff a new ambulance the city already owns.
Six new Firefighter II positions would allow the city to fully staff the fourth ambulance with three shifts.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained to the council, however, that he feels there are other priorities than adding new positions, such as providing the cost of living adjustment and the public safety step plan.
“That’s taking care of the existing employees that we have,” Haverlah said. “If we don’t take care of the existing employees first, when we try to add additional employees, we’re going to lose who we have.”
Haverlah said that is the reason he recommended exploring the possibility of using ARPA funds to fill the positions.
ARPA funds would not last, however.
“So you’re saying that in two years that those funds expire?” asked Councilman Shawn Alzona. “So hypothetically, if we fill all six of these with ARPA funds, two years from now we have to figure out how we pay for it for the third year and going forward.”
ARPA funds are expected to be discussed during the April 19 meeting, Haverlah said during the meeting.
The city council may also consider using ARPA funds to cover some of the capital projects the city has on its long-range debt schedule. Haverlah explained to the city council that it is close approaching the tipping point with how much debt it can issue.
“Over the last two years, and this year, I’ve had the conversation with council that we can issue a large amount of debt, but my concern is the ability to repay that debt,” Haverlah said. “We have a great credit score — if I put it in that terms — but we still have limited resources on an annual basis that come in, and then we have to commit going out.”
Councilman Jay Manning supported the idea of exploring the use of ARPA funds for capital projects.
“I think one of the options you presented was just taking a vacation from it for a year,” Manning said. “I would think it would be more effective to cut all the years because there’s only so much you can manage anyway.”
To watch the full discussion, go to the city’s YouTube page and find the video for the April 5 meeting.
