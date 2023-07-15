BELTON — Getting a first-hand look at where the city’s water supply comes from, City Councilwoman Joann Courtland and City Councilman John Hale were both pleased with their tour of the Belton Water Treatment Plant on Belton Lake.
A handful of members of the city staff joined Courtland and Hale on the tour of the plant last Friday.
“I’m just amazed of how much goes into turning on that tap,” Courtland said as she walked to a briefing about a backup power generation project. “I would love for other people to be able to take the tour ... to understand what really goes on to get that glass of water that you get out of your tap.”
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 operates the plant and sells the treated water to Copperas Cove and six other cities, including Fort Cavazos.
The district has been pitching plant upgrades to increase its treatment capacity, prompting last week’s tour.
“Water is going to be our number one priority if we look at the next five to 10 years,” Courtland said. “So, understanding how we get our water and how it’s treated — how we need to make sure that we have enough to go into the future — this is a very critical part of that.”
In 2021, Ricky Garrett, the general manager of WCID-1, came to the Copperas Cove City Council to initially pitch the massive expansion of the plant from 90 million gallons per day treatment capacity to around 118 million gallons per day.
Each city, at the time, had an opportunity to commit to up to 10 million gallons per day of additional water.
The council then agreed to pursuit of seven million gallons per day of increased capacity. The city currently has rights to up to 16 million gallons per day.
“It gives me a much clearer picture that I understand this,” Courtland said. “It’s not just expansion just to expand. We need this for all of our communities and everybody has to be on board. Where else are you going to get water? There is no secondary source to get water for Copperas Cove.”
One of the most important pieces of the plant that needs to be addressed is the electrical switch gear near the raw water intake area where the plant draws its water from the lake.
Garrett said during the tour that the replacement of the electrical gear is important because it is 46 years old and would not be able to handle the electricity that would be added from a substantial upgrade.
In total, upgrading the electrical infrastructure of the plant could cost around $17 million.
Part of that would also call for moving the existing above-ground electric transmission lines underground.
“That would make us a lot more resilient,” Garrett said during Friday’s tour. “During (Winter Storm) Uri ... one of our bigger concerns — other than being able to get the water out — was if those lines go down, we’re down; we’re out of power.”
The lead time — or the time it would take to receive parts after they’re ordered — for electrical equipment of that nature is well over a year, Garrett explained to the officials on the tour.
Hale, who has been on the council since January after being elected in November 2022, also felt the tour was beneficial.
“It’s knowing where we are from a capacity standpoint, from an equipment age standpoint, and where we need to go in the future,” Hale said.
During a presentation by Allen Woelke, vice president of CDM Smith, an engineering firm designing the plant maintenance and upgrade projects, Hale said the pitch to all the cities should be the potential cost savings of doing the full expansion as opposed to doing a small expansion and then the full one a few years down the road.
Garrett — quoting figures from Woelke — said due to duplicate costs and one component of the upgrades in particular, the realized cost savings over the course of 25 years could be around $28 million or so.
Woelke told the Copperas Cove officials that Bell County WCID-1 is considering a number of options.
One option would be to solely fix the maintenance issues. Another would be to fix the maintenance issues and make upgrades to allow the plant to produce an additional three million gallons per day. A third option would be to address the maintenance and make upgrades for an additional six million gallons per day. Finally, a fourth option would be to do the full expansion and bring the plant to an additional 28 million gallons per day.
Despite knowing that the Copperas Cove City Council would ultimately be making a decision that would affect future generations, he still wondered aloud about the timing.
“My question is why are we doing this during the economic downturn that we’re having now?” he said. “These conversations have been around for more than this year and the past two years.
“The big question is do we delay this and hope that the economy improves and that costs come back down and interest rates come back down, or do we deal with the mild economic downturn that we’re having now and go forward with this? That’s the question now.”
According to Copperas Cove Public Works Director Scott Osburn, the city needs to act to secure more rights.
Copperas Cove currently has rights to 16 million gallons per day, according to its contract with WCID-1, and its peak usage occurred in the summer of 2022 when demand reached around 6.8 million gallons per day.
“If you look at the (difference) between 6.8 and 16 million, you would say we have a lot of water availability left,” Osburn said.
Things may not be as rosy as they appear, however.
Osburn said that on paper, the city has enough treated water capacity to supply the city through around 2047 — at least based on the city’s current master plan. But even that may not be entirely accurate.
“That was based on growth rates that were incorporated in there,” Osburn said. “That doesn’t factor in maybe we’re looking at securing some industry that’ll be high-volume users. That doesn’t project in what we’re experiencing in growth currently, which has been at 2-3%. So that 2047 benchmark potentially in reality is a little bit closer to now.”
Garrett said the cities/entities have a small window of opportunity to upgrade the Belton plant while the Stillhouse Hollow Lake Plant can bear some of the load.
If the “window of opportunity” is missed, in order to do an upgrade at the Belton plant, it would involve completely taking portions of it offline, which would mean curtailing water supply to the customers — a disastrous proposition.
Whenever Garrett returns, the current city council will have to once again decide what expansion plan to support and what that may look like for future residents.
