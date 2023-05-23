Though the Texas Department of Transportation has not given its official blessing on the Business Highway 190 project, the Copperas Cove City Council on Tuesday rescinded the ordinance that temporarily lowered the speed limit along the highway.
Listed on the city’s consent agenda during Tuesday’s meeting, rescinding of the temporary ordinance means the speed limit is back to 40 mph along the highway.
“As you have seen, the construction speed limit signs have been removed out of the construction area,” said City Manager Ryan Haverlah during his report at the end of Tuesday’s meeting. “The 40 mile-an-hour speed limit signs are up, and you took action — as you’re well aware of — during the consent agenda to rescind the ordinance, which established the 35 mile-an-hour construction speed. With that recension of that ordinance, it now reverts back to 40 mph.”
Since TxDOT has not technically released the project yet, Haverlah urged drivers to still use caution.
“They continue to work on punch-list items with the contractor, so if there is additional construction activity or workers out there, please be cautious driving in those areas where construction workers are. Please be cognizant of vehicles and people that are out there trying to finish up that project,” he said.
The speed limit had been 35 mph while construction crews widened the sidewalk on the south side, constructed a median and resurfaced the road.
The speed limit approaching the east side of the city goes from 35 mph to 45 mph.
Highway 9/Highway 190 interchange
During his report, Haverlah also updated the council on the potential State Highway 9 to Business Highway 190 interchange project. The intent of the project is for there to be an exit off of State Highway 9 that connects to westbound Business Highway 190.
Haverlah said that the project is progressing, but he has also been working with Copperas Cove EDC Director Fred Welch for possible leveraging of federal funds.
“In coordination with Mr. Welch, we’re actually including that project to leverage funding for the State Highway 9 to Tank Destroyer ramp projects,” Haverlah said. “So we’re combining those two ramps with this interchange so that we can leverage for additional federal dollars to complete that ramp project.”
