A path has been paved for holiday spirit to be seen on Business Highway 190 through Copperas Cove, and the banners could go up as early as November of this year.
After a lengthy discussion Tuesday, the Copperas Cove City Council gave the go-ahead for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to begin soliciting a holiday banner sponsorship program.
The intent of the program is for businesses, organizations or even individuals to commit to purchasing a banner with a holiday message and their name and information that will be affixed to utility poles along Business Highway 190.
Roxanne Flores, executive director of KCCB, told city council members Tuesday that working with the Texas Department of Transportation, 38 utility poles along the highway have been identified as being suitable for affixing a banner.
Flores said the program, currently in its infancy, will begin with a focus on the banners being placed on the poles for the traditional holiday period of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The plan would be for city employees to put the banners in place in November and remove them in January.
Based on estimates provided to the council Tuesday, commitment for one season of sponsorship could cost around $760. The estimate includes the cost for city labor needed for installation and removal — including traffic control from the police department — as well as the purchase of the banner, the sponsor flag and the bracket to place the banners on.
Three-year or five-year commitments would be slightly discounted.
Flores made it clear that the program is not intended to be a money-making endeavor, insofar as it would not put the money into the city’s coffers.
“All the costs for the sponsorship goes back into the program so that we can buy more banners (and) more lights and have it where we’re actually having lights and decor throughout the city,” Flores said.
Background
The city had holiday decorations line Business Highway 190 up until about a decade ago, City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained after the meeting.
Eventually, decorations and lights fell into such a state of disrepair that they were ordered removed by his predecessor. At the time, the cost of replacing the decorations and lights was one the city chose not to incur.
In recent years, city staff had noticed comments on social media offering criticisms for the lack of holiday decorations along the city’s main thoroughfare.
The city council discussed the topic at its retreat workshop in January 2022, and the sponsorship program was first presented to the council on Nov. 1.
Tuesday’s discussion
Some council members, such as Councilwoman Joann Courtland, thought the wording of the costs should at least change so as not to invoke confusion.
“You’re only talking about for Christmas,” Courtland told Flores. “That seems like quite a bit (of money). It would make more sense if we’re talking about a (calendar) year. Sponsoring for a year, there should be maybe one for Veterans Day, one for Fourth of July.”
Flores said the Thanksgiving/Christmas banners are just a start and can be expanded as time goes by.
“The nice thing, which you also bring up, is that once we get those brackets in place, then we can explore other opportunities,” Flores said. “That may be having banners during Rabbit Fest or different holidays, and it’d be nice to also have maybe just welcome banners.”
After November, the banners, including the ones advertising the businesses, would be taken down. That appeared to be a bit of a sticking point for Courtland.
“If you’re going to want a business to spend $700, they’re going to want something a little bit more than a month and a half,” she said.
Haverlah said it was his recollection that the intent of the program was discussed in November.
“I thought I had clarified that this is the beginning of a program,” he said. “The intention of this is to let’s grow the program from a small way into a big way. If we want to expand it to a year-round type of a process or event, the cost of $700 is not going to stay $700.”
Flores, who said she has headed up similar programs in other cities, told the council that she was confident the program would get off the ground and would grow.
“I wouldn’t stand up here in front of you if I didn’t feel confident that we could get the funding, we just need the permission from all of you,” Flores said.
‘Put the responsibility on me’
As the discussion continued, council members had conversed back and forth and pondered aloud if they should go all-in with all holidays/events or to require an update from KCCB on the interest before authorizing the program.
Mayor Dan Yancey spoke that his concern was doing the program half-way.
“I don’t want us to implement this whenever we’re only talking about 15 or 20 (banners),” Yancey said. “Five would be obvious, but 15 or 20 or 25 kind of puts that in there, is that something that the council might have a budget amendment to do whatever was necessary to get to the 38? In my mind, it’s 38 or nothing.”
Haverlah, however, spoke succinctly about his stance on the direction of the discussion and why approval was necessary.
“I totally understand that you have the city’s interests at heart,” he said. “Your responsibility and the focus should be ‘Do we do this’ and then put all the responsibility on me on whether it’s successful.
“I want it to be successful because I know you want it to be successful (and) because the people I’m working with want it to be successful.”
Haverlah’s statement came shortly after Councilman Jack Smith explained his reasoning for making the motion to establish the program, which Councilman Manuel Montanez seconded.
“Mr. Mayor, I made the motion, and it was to establish and implement a holiday and events banner program,” Smith said. “We don’t need to run it. All of us up here don’t have time to run the program.
“We can check on the viability of it when it comes time, if they don’t get enough people to buy banners. But if they sell the banners and they get them up, that’s all we need to do; we’re authorizing them to do it.
“If they don’t think it’ll work, they’re going to come back to us and say, ‘We can’t find anybody that’ll buy a banner.’ I believe they will do that.”
Courtland’s call to change the verbiage of the motion prompted Smith to clarify his position.
“That verbiage means, ‘Hey, we’re running toward the finish line,’” Courtland said.
In the end, the council unanimously voted in favor of the program’s implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.