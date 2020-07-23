The Copperas Cove City Council has proposed the tax rate for the fiscal year 2021 budget, and it is no change from the current year’s rate — 78.65 cents per $100 valuation.
Councilman Dan Yancey motioned to propose the tax rate on Thursday night at a special council meeting, and the council voted unanimously in favor of it.
The city of Copperas Cove will be able to generate more revenue next year for the general fund by keeping the current tax rate, according to a presentation by Budget Director Ariana Beckman during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
Beckman reminded the council on Thursday that it was required to set a public hearing for the proposed rate since it exceeded the lower value of the no-new-revenue tax rate and the voter-approval tax rate.
The council followed city staff recommendation and voted unanimously to set the date of the public hearing to be Aug. 4, the date of the next council meeting.
Subsequently on Aug. 4, the council will also adopt the tax rate and the budget.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Beckman demonstrated to the council that the current tax rate would generate an additional $165,128 to the general fund.
The council was also presented with a no-new-revenue tax rate of 77.397 cents per $100 which would’ve generated an additional $5,979, as well as a voter-approval tax rate of 78.9206 cents per $100, which would’ve generated an additional $199,498.
Copperas Cove’s budget for the next fiscal year, as presented in June, includes $45.27 million in expenditures for all city funds versus nearly $43.59 million in projected revenue.
Utility Rates
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Copperas Cove, the council directed City Manager Ryan Haverlah to propose an increase in utility base rates.
City spokesman Kevin Keller said the rate increase will essentially be adopted when the council adopts the FY21 budget, which is expected to take place on Aug. 4.
With the direction given by the council, the proposed base rates for water, sewer and solid waste would be $25, $26 and $19.95, respectively. The stormwater drainage fee would increase to $7.
Haverlah demonstrated to the council that although the base rate would increase, the volumetric rate per 1,000 gallons for water and sewer would decrease.
Water volumetric rates would decrease to $3.10 for residential use and $2.80 for sprinkler use, and the sewer volumetric rate would decrease to $3.71.
As directed by the council on July 2, Haverlah presented the two options for the council to see the potential impact on customer bills.
Haverlah said that by increasing the base rate and decreasing the volumetric rate, the average monthly bill will increase slightly for those who use less than 8,000 gallons of water, but they would decrease for those who use more than 8,000 gallons.
Keller said on Thursday that the rate increase is partially prompted by the rate increase from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which provides water rights to Copperas Cove.
Other business
Bobby Lewis, development services director, presented multiple items to the council.
In a public hearing, the council approved rezoning of 85.73 acres of land between Lutheran Church Road and Public Works Drive from LD (Low Density Residential) to Retail & Commercial, HD (High Density Residential), LD (Low Density Residential) and MD (Medium Density Residential).
The council also approved rezoning of 1.414 acres of land located within both Coryell and Lampasas counties on Farm-to-Market 2657 from B-2 (Local Retail District) and B-4 (General Retail District) to B-4 (General Retail District).
Two items were tabled by the council.
The council voted to table rezoning of the same 85.73 acres of land between Lutheran Church Road and Public Works Drive from AG-1 (Agriculture) and R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to PDD (Planned Development District), and from R-1 (Single Family Residential District) to B-4 (General Retail District).
Also tabled until the last meeting in August was a request from Lewis to repeal Ordinance 2010-20, which would remove the sign regulations from the city’s ordinances.
