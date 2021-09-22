COPPERAS COVE — During a workshop Tuesday evening, some members of the Copperas Cove City Council took an opportunity to provide thoughts on how the city could allocate coronavirus relief money it has been awarded.
After President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March, the city applied for Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The city was awarded $8.2 million. It received the first half of the money on Aug. 24 and is set to receive the rest of the money in August 2022.
“It would be interesting to see what the revenue loss was to Parks and Rec as far as people signing up for leagues, activities and the like. Was there any loss there?” said Councilman Fred Chavez, who presided over the workshop and the subsequent regular council meeting.
Neither Mayor Bradi Diaz, nor Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey were present, and per the city’s charter, the council members present must designate a member to preside over the meeting.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah had told the council earlier in the discussion that one of the eligible uses of the relief funds could be to cover lost revenue within the city.
Councilman Jay Manning said he would like to see the city focus on road improvements.
“Since we’re putting ideas out, we all know that for at least a decade previous, we have neglected street repairs,” Manning said. “... We’ve recognized that delaying those repairs only runs the cost up very fast.”
Manning added that he knows manpower can be an issue in determining what can be managed and handled, but he said roads — some just two years old — are beginning to show cracks.
Haverlah said during the discussion that some nearby cities have indicated that they will allocate some funding to street repairs under the acceptable use of infrastructure improvements.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell, intrigued by something Haverlah said during the discussion, said another use could be to improve broadband internet service.
“Ryan mentioned it, but I do think we need to focus on the areas that do not have broadband,” she said, adding that it is a priority in case schools and campuses close due to coronavirus concerns.
Haverlah said he will present specific projects or eligible uses of the funds for the council’s consideration during the Oct. 19 meeting.
“During that meeting, we will go through those projects; many of those projects will come directly from the Capital Improvement Plan,” Haverlah said toward the end of the discussion. “We’ve been planning for infrastructure improvements within the city, and so we know what the needs are and how those needs can be addressed with this funding.”
