A series of sidewalk improvements may be on the horizon for certain sidewalks near three of Copperas Cove’s schools and one in the Lampasas Independent School District.
Bobby Lewis, the city’s Development Services director, told the city council about the proposed projects and sought direction from the council on the order of priority Tuesday evening. Funding is available for the projects as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Transportation Alternatives Program,” Lewis explained.
Application for funding for the projects begins in October.
“Projects must demonstrate the relationship from surface transportation in order to receive funding,” Lewis said.
Ranked in order of priority are sidewalk expansion or installation for:
- Completion of segmented walkways along the south side of Avenue D, effectively connecting the Copperas Cove High School to the downtown area.
- Connecting sidewalk segments on the south side of Robertson Avenue from Margaret Street to Williams Street for students walking to and from Copperas Cove Junior High School.
- Expanding/installing sidewalks on Veterans Avenue and Georgetown Road to connect Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School to U.S. Business 190.
- Sidewalk installation on the east side of Big Divide Road from the Clayton Ranch subdivision to Taylor Creek Elementary School.
Should the city receive funding from the state for the projects, the city would be responsible for 20% of the cost plus design costs.
“The matter of fact is these are grants,” said Mayor Dan Yancey. “You put in 20%. That’s a pretty good win for Copperas Cove.”
Councilman Fred Chavez voiced his support for the projects.
“I think these are valid projects. I think we should move forward on them and start working that way,” he said. “One of the things that we’re finding out is walkability is an important part of cities. And the more infrastructure we have and can get to make our cities more walkable, the better off we are.”
Responding to a question from Councilman Shawn Alzona, City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained the methodology for the city’s priorities.
“One of the things that I had asked the Public Works Department to identify in coordination with the city engineer and with Mr. Lewis was identify where we have what are called urban paths,” Haverlah said. “So these are areas that you can see people walk there every single day, because it’s a strip of dirt because they walk there all the time.”
Haverlah explained that constructing sidewalks will ensure the students can get to school safely. Pointing to Robertson Avenue near the junior high, Haverlah said there are patches where there is no sidewalk, so students are presented with a few options: either walk across the street to get to a sidewalk, walk on the side of the road, or walk along the unimproved “urban path” on the right-of-way given.
Haverlah received unanimous consent from the seven city council members to begin the process of pursuing the funding.
