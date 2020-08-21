A lengthy process of amending the Copperas Cove sign ordinance, which initially began in 2018, is continuing after the city council agreed to push the discussion to the Oct. 20 meeting and to forward the amendments to the sign committee with council recommendations for revision.
Bobby Lewis, development services director, has been the appointed staff member of the Sign Regulations Workgroup Ad Hoc Committee, which was established by the council on Nov. 20, 2018.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Lewis presented the council with the latest amended ordinance and recommended the council motion to send it to the Planning and Zoning Commission for recommendations.
The council discussed at length various items within the amended ordinance after an initial motion by Councilman Fred Chavez in line with Lewis’ recommendation.
Many of the comments from the council came from Councilwoman Dianne Campbell and Councilman Jay Manning.
“I just think this needs to be friendly to business,” Campbell said after recommending a handful of specific revisions.
During his discussion, Manning made a motion to immediately strike verbiage that restricted off-premise signs within the city. Lewis said that section referred to billboards.
The council passed that motion unanimously.
Council members will have the opportunity to send revision suggestions before it is brought back to council for a continued public hearing.
Easement improvements
The council voted 4-3 to approve the final item of the evening, an ordinance amending the section of the city’s ordinance which addresses construction on city easements.
In the amendment of the ordinance, presented by Scott Osburn, director of Public Works, residents will be limited to landscaping and concrete or asphalt paving for improvements made within a utility easement.
Manning again spoke up about his viewpoints on the matter.
“I have a problem with putting our citizens in a situation where they’re holding a piece of property that they have to mow, they have to pay taxes on, and yet, they can’t use,” Manning said.
He added that it didn’t seem right from a resident’s point of view.
“I think what these provisions spell out is you can still use the easement beneficially so long as it does not impede the purpose of that easement,” Osburn said.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland agreed with Manning and expressed her concerns.
“Is there a way of changing some of the verbiage to make it more understandable of what is (the city’s) responsibility and what is the citizens’ responsibility?” Courtland asked.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said that from a layman’s perspective, the amendment seems clear.
Jack Smith, Dan Yancey, Chavez and Campbell voted in favor of the amendment. Marc Payne, Courtland and Manning voted against the amendment.
Utility Rates
Originally intending to do away with the senior discount for utility rates incrementally, by show of hands, the council unanimously elected to direct Haverlah to develop a plan which completely scraps the program.
Not all council members, such as Chavez, were on board with completely doing away with the senior discount.
Chavez said completely getting rid of the senior discount could be onerous to those on a fixed income, give current situations.
If passed, a residential customer who uses 1,000 gallons would see his/her bill increase by $12.75 and by $5.65 for 5,000 gallons. A senior would see an increase of $24.06 and $25.86 for the same amounts of usage.
City staff may also explore a “donation” type system as some nearby municipalities utilize. Customers would have the option to add a donation when they pay their bill that would help any resident who needs the assistance.
Other business
Besides the amendment to the easement ordinance, the council took unanimous action on all items, one of them postponed to the next meeting.
Prior to the meeting, in the workshop, Diaz read a proclamation declaring the city’s recognition of August as National Black Business Month.
Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce accepted a copy of the proclamation.
“I’d like to thank you, and I appreciate you for looking at this as something very important to the city,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.