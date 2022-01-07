After a lengthy discussion with a 20-minute adjournment for executive session in the middle, the Copperas Cove City Council ultimately decided unanimously to table discussion of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program until Jan. 18.
On the agenda, the city brought the item to the council to discuss the program’s status with the city as well as to discuss the potential construction of a facility to house the program’s parade float.
Most of the discussion focused on the program’s status with the city.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained that currently, the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program exists as an activity of the city with no city council-authorized guidance.
“Based on the charter, what that means is the program directly falls under my responsibility and my authority and control,” Haverlah said.
Haverlah said that since it has been under his control, he has offered little guidance and instead, trusting the program’s volunteer director, Wendy Sledd, to organize events.
“One of the concerns I have is that if council expects me to lead this organization in all the aspects that I’m supposed to lead, that means there needs to be some additional oversight of this program,” Haverlah said.
While discussing the program’s status with the city, several council members continued to bring up the phrase “public purpose.”
Though not questioning the accomplishments of the program or its contributions to the city, Councilman Jay Manning wondered allowed if the program’s pageant met “public purpose.”
“Apart from supporting it, I can’t see how we can do that — to make it part of the city,” Manning said, mainly being hung up by the program’s pageant. “I couldn’t support that.”
Manning clarified his statement later directly to Sledd, saying that he is “in awe” and “grateful” of the work Sledd and the program do for the city. He said he sees a problem with the responsibility of the city government.
A few years ago when the city council approved funding to purchase the program’s parade float, Manning said his thinking was “that providing tools to promote the city had public purpose, but not running a pageant. And I still see that distinction.”
Councilman Fred Chavez and Councilwoman Vonya Hart also voiced similar concerns as Manning.
Other than the money for the float, Sledd said the program has received no money from the city, which Haverlah confirmed.
Sledd addressed the council and said the program is called a program for a reason.
“We are more than a beauty pageant — that’s our hashtag — because we do function all year long,” Sledd said. “We use that pageant to select the representatives who will do the work on behalf of this city.”
Sledd also addressed the council in terms of public purpose.
“I would refer you back to that report I presented you that shows that we have contributed thousands (of dollars). ... We have done about $500,000 worth of good in this city,” Sledd said.
The program has raised money for the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter and for the purchase of sensory playground equipment at South Park, among many other things.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland expressed positive comments about the status of the program.
“As I see this scholarship pageant and the pageant participants are doing so much to bring highlight on our city and doing things for our citizens and our city, I would like to see the pageant set up in a way just as KCCB is set up as part of our city,” Courtland said, adding that the same rules and regulations should apply.
Chavez asked for clarification of KCCB’s status.
Haverlah explained that KCCB is an organization established by a city ordinance as well as an affiliate partner of Keep Texas Beautiful.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell also spoke in support of the scholarship program.
Councilman Jack Smith, who ultimately made the motion to table the item until Jan. 18, said he felt as though Sledd had been blindsided by the talk of the program’s status with the city.
“I think she was here just to get a building,” Smith said.
Ultimately, the two-week gap will allow the council to receive more information about the program and its bylaws before giving further direction to Haverlah.
