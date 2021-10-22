After several property managers voiced concern and spoke out against a proposed vacant property registration ordinance on the agenda Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously to table it indefinitely.
The ordinance, presented by Development Services Director Bobby Lewis, was intended to “identify Foreclosing or Foreclosed Mortgages and Vacant Property in the City to ensure that such properties meet and maintain minimum building and housing code standards and exterior maintenance standards.”
As presented, the ordinance would have required property managers or mortgagees to register all properties deemed vacant every six months at a cost of $200 per property.
This proposed requirement drew the ire of many property managers.
One claimed the ordinance would make Copperas Cove “business unfriendly.”
Another said the requirement would have been government overreach and would cause people to leave Copperas Cove and go back to Killeen and Harker Heights.
Yet another told the council he felt the ordinance was unnecessary because his company already internally does what the ordinance was asking and it has never had any issues.
Several council members — and Mayor Bradi Diaz — told Lewis, however, that they felt the proposed ordinance “missed the mark,” with Diaz saying it did so “by a mile.”
Diaz said it was the council’s intent to address dilapidated buildings within the city.
“I think with this ordinance, it’s too broad a stroke, and it is scooping up a lot of what the council did not intend to target,” Diaz said. “And I think we see that with the representation of our property management teams here.”
Councilman Dan Yancey concurred with Diaz and told Lewis that he did not see anything in the ordinance about dilapidated buildings.
“Foreclosed properties typically — a bank or whoever foreclosed on that property — they’re extremely motivated to get rid of them,” Yancey said. “So they’re going to fix them up, they’re going to mow, they’re going to make it as presentable as possible to try and sell it as quickly as possible.”
After making the motion to table the ordinance indefinitely, Councilman Jay Manning said hassling everybody because there are some bad actors is not the answer.
“I’ve never been in favor of any outside organization being turned loose to shake down our citizens and I never will be,” Manning said, drawing a response of soft clapping from some of those in attendance.
In the two discussions this year preceding the action on Tuesday — one in April and one in August — the city had been in talks with ProChamps, a property management firm, to help the city identify the “at-risk” properties. ProChamps would have kept a portion of all registration fees and the rest would have gone to the city.
Prior to Manning’s prevailing motion, Councilman Fred Chavez called the ordinance a “decent effort” but noted something he would like to see the city do to improve any such subsequent ordinance.
“I think we need to go back and look at this again, but this time, I would suggest that we bring in practitioners to get their input,” Chavez said.
Councilwoman Vonya Hart said she believes the council should take a hard look at Code Enforcement and look at seeing what can be done to ensure it has what it needs to be successful, including possibly “adding more personnel.”
Councilman Jack Smith also mentioned an alternative system for tracking foreclosures in the city.
“As far as foreclosed properties go, there is a system; it’s MERS — Mortgage Electronic Registration System — that is nationwide and supported by the Mortgage Bankers Association (and) lender service members, and it’s free to any city,” Smith said.
Immediately following this item, the council also indefinitely tabled an ordinance that would have required registration of short-term rental properties.
