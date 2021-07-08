After hearing another presentation about the proposed new animal shelter in Copperas Cove, city council members once again decided in a consensus that it wanted to issue certificates of obligation for the debt that will be incurred.
When asked what way they favor, council members — except for Jack Smith — indicated they were in favor of certificates of obligation.
“I’m more inclined to do that; I don’t want to keep kicking this down the road,” said Councilman Fred Chavez.
Councilman Jay Manning said he thought it was the council’s responsibility to do the certificates of obligation.
“My general feeling from way back — before I even thought about running for office — was that the people that are elected to represent us should do their homework, should come up with decisions and not throw the hot potatoes back at us,” Manning said. “... It is an emotional issue, but these costs have been brought up and there has been a lot of education, a lot of emotion going back and forth going through the process to learn this ... So I am for this body making the decision — doing our homework.”
Contrary to the rest of the council, Smith has said during previous meetings and discussions about the animal shelter that he believes the debt issuance for the project is something the registered voters should decide on.
Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers, who has been working on the project since 2016, said he is confident a final decision on direction will be made soon.
“They have expressed that they understand there is a need for a new facility, the price has been the roadblock up to this point,” Wyers said via email after the meeting.
Wyers walked away from the podium Tuesday evening with a smile on his face — a stark contrast from previous meetings — after he gave the Copperas Cove City Council an updated presentation of the proposed new animal shelter.
On Tuesday, Wyers said he and architects modified the plans for the animal shelter and were able to shave about $1 million off the cost, bringing it to a new estimated total of around $3.8 million.
“The changes that were made were a reduction in the lobby space, there’s the removal of the community training room,” Wyers told the council. “Some of the spaces that were divided up have been combined so that they would leave less of a footprint on the diagram itself.”
The current shelter is at 1601 N. First St. in Copperas Cove. It currently has space for 46 dogs and 12 cats. The new facility would increase capacity to 66 dogs and 40 cats.
“The big focus that I had for the architect was that we didn’t reduce the number of kennels,” Wyers said.
With the reductions, the new facility would be around 11,800 square feet.
When Wyers first brought the project to the council in 2017, it was estimated to cost $8.2 million, and then a few months ago, he said it would cost around $4.8 million.
“The City is in need of a new facility and we have been working hard to get to a price point that meets our needs and brings the most value to the city,” Wyers said after the meeting. “The current shelter is in very poor condition and we need a facility that will meet all of the state requirements.”
The preferred location of the new shelter by a majority of the council is next to Fire Station No. 2, 2401 Farm-to-Market Road 1113.
Chavez was the only one who preferred the Ogletree Gap Preserve Park.
In previous meetings, council members had questioned why the new shelter could not be built where the current location is.
Wyers said the architect put the schematics of the proposed facility directly on top of a to-scale map of the current location. The architect determined that in order to make that happen, the city would have to demolish the Public Works building and purchase additional land.
C.O. or G.O.?
At the last meeting about the animal shelter in May, the council had desired to consider putting the project on the November ballot as a general obligation bond election.
Keeping that in mind — along with the desire of the council after Tuesday’s discussion — City Manager Ryan Haverlah will present the council with a financial analysis of both the certificate of obligation bonds and the general obligation bonds and the impact each would have on the next fiscal year’s budget at a future city council meeting.
