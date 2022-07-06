Copperas Cove employees who work in a Public Works position or a community service labor position could see a bump in their pay in the near future.
The Copperas Cove City Council will hear a request from the city for the pay increase at Thursday’s city council meeting.
City officials are proposing a pay increase of $1.75-$3.50 per hour for all affected positions — a little more than 100 employees. The city is also recommending an increase in the Commercial Driver’s License incentive from $50 to $100.
“The City of Copperas Cove has not paid the average compensation amount for each type of position at least in the (past) 11 years,” the council agenda reads. “The City’s pay rates are below comparable cities and industries, and in the last 12 months are significantly lower than the market average.”
According to the agenda, many of the public works/parks positions are vacant and are generating little interest from qualified candidates. Several supervisors are now making a wage/salary that some cities pay for non-supervisory positions, according to the city.
Should the council approve of the changes, two subsequent public hearings would be required, with the city aiming for implementation of the new wage rates as early as August, according to Kevin Keller, the city’s public relations director.
Additionally, all employees in the city are expected to receive a cost of living adjustment, which was initially proposed to be 3%. The final COLA rate is up to the city council when it officially approves the budget in August.
Other agenda items
Other items on the agenda include:
Consideration and possible action on the sponsorship agreement with Raising Cane’s, L.L.C. for the sponsorship of a dog park
Consideration and possible action to authorize the Copperas Cove Fire Department to purchase radio tower infrastructure
Consideration and possible action to select a firm to do a utility rate study for water, sewer, solid waste and drainage
A workshop will precede the regular meeting. It is expected to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday with the regular meeting to follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Meetings occur within the council chambers at 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove. The meetings are also broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.