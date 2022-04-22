At an upcoming meeting in the near future, the Copperas Cove City Council will continue its discussion about coronavirus relief fund allocations. Seeking consensus from the city council, City Manager Ryan Haverlah gauged each member’s interest by individually outlining each proposed use of the remaining funds available.
Going into Tuesday’s city council meeting, the city had approximately $5.2 million left to allocate of the close to $8.2 million it had been granted from the federal government.
After some discussion, the Copperas Cove City Council reached its only unanimous consensus to allocate $3 million of the remaining $5.2 million to go toward a water line replacement from Killeen to Copperas Cove. The City Council will need to take official action on the allocation at a later date, Haverlah explained.
Water Line Project
The Killeen-Cove water line project will replace a 26,000 linear feet, 20-inch transmission line with a new 24-inch pipe. It will run from Clear Creek Drive in Killeen to the Turkey Run Pump Station in Copperas Cove on a new route.
Scott Osburn, Copperas Cove’s director of Public Works, has said the project is necessary for a variety of reasons.
First, the current line was built in the 1970s, making it near the end of its lifecycle. Second, a large portion of the line runs underneath Fort Hood as well, meaning it is difficult for city workers to access. Third, the current line has an inadequate number of isolation valves.
Osburn explained Tuesday that the project has been in the works for a while.
“The Killeen-Cove 20-inch transmission line relocation project is a project that’s actually been in the works for about five to six years — and potentially even longer than that,” Osburn said.
Utility Engineer Group has worked with the city of Copperas Cove to work out logistical details with Fort Hood as well as the BNSF Railroad.
The Copperas Cove City Council unanimously approved the project, awarding the winning bid to S.J. Louis Construction of Texas, LTD, out of Mansfield, for $9.85 million.
Once officially allocated by an action item, the city will use $3 million in coronavirus relief funds to cover a portion of the project. The remainder of the project will be funded with Certificates of Obligation from the 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Water and Sewer funds.
Other Funding Considerations
The Copperas Cove City Council also reached a consensus (at least four members in favor) of a number of other proposed items Tuesday evening.
They included:
- Two new firefighters
- Two new police officers
- A firearms range cover and storage building
- A multi-use fitness center for city staff
- Design and engineering for Fire Station #3 (The council did not reach consensus on construction)
- An ambulance replacement
- Broadband infrastructure improvement
- Personal protective equipment for the fire department
- Medical equipment for the fire department
- Computer upgrades
To watch the full discussion, go to the city of Copperas Cove YouTube page.
All consensus items will require action at a future meeting.
