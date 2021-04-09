The Copperas Cove Police Department, Animal Control and an architect hired by the city were hoping to receive direction from the Copperas Cove city council to finalize design plans of a proposed new animal shelter on Tuesday.
Not so fast.
While the council agreed that one location (Ogletree Pass) is better than two others, council members also agreed that they would like to see a master site plan of the site to evaluate if the animal shelter would fit in with the previously proposed development of that land, which includes three ball fields and a central concession area.
Councilmen Jay Manning and Dan Yancey primarily raised the concerns about the area, which would be near the intersection of Ogletree Pass and Five Hills Road in the western part of the city.
“I don’t think we have that much room out there,” Manning said. “So, using up what we have is a concern for me.”
Yancey expressed similar concerns.
“I think it might be a good idea to see what the future growth might be so we’re making sure that this is compatible,” Yancey said, adding that he is concerned about future projects years down the road being shelved because of the animal shelter being an interference.
Jointly presenting the plan to the council were Bryan Wyers, deputy police chief of Copperas Cove, and Brent Brevard, architect for Brevard Architecture that the city hired to design the project.
Yancey also asked Wyers and Brevard about the cost breakdown of the project, which comes with a $5 million price tag, $3 million less than when the project was originally presented to the city council in 2017.
The two highest priced items would be construction — $4.1 million — and a specialized air conditioning system.
“The price tag for a shelter like this, based on my needs assessment in the past, was an $8 million project,” Wyers said. “So I know $5 million, or $4.8 million, is still a lot of money — I understand that — but if there’s anybody that wants to ask me to whittle this project, I’m going to tell you there’s no way I can do that.”
Wyers told the council that if the price of the project were reduced, it would not be as state of the art, and they would be in the same position in a few years.
The proposed shelter will be similar to a shelter Brevard designed in Mount Pleasant.
Brevard also addressed the air conditioning system and how it would help improve the health of the animals.
“The air conditioning in the kennel areas changes over to 100% new air 10 times an hour — every six minutes,” Brevard said. “None of the air in the kennels is recirculated back to the kennels.”
The current shelter is at 1601 N. First St. in Copperas Cove. It currently has space for 46 dogs and 12 cats. The new facility would increase capacity to 66 dogs and 40 cats.
The new facility would also help improve the health of the animals. It would include more quarantine areas for ill animals, and it would include the purchase of the air conditioning system.
The city wants to build a new facility to increase the amount of animals it can hold, to improve the health of the animals and to make it more state of the art to draw people in to adopt the animals.
The city council also gave direction to pursue a certificate of obligation, essentially incurring a debt of $5 million to fund the project.
Certificates of obligation were initiated in the state’s Certificate of Obligation Act of 1971. They give cities flexibility to fund projects quickly, according to the Texas Comptroller website.
A certificate of obligation would not require approval by voters unless 5% of the qualified voters within the city petition for an election on the spending in question, the Comptroller website said.
When paying for public infrastructure, cities will typically issue long-term debt through the use of certificates of obligation or the more common general obligation bonds that get voted on in an election. They can also issue revenue bonds that must be backed by a specific revenue source.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah said the city council would have to take action on the certificate of obligation by June.
